This Silicon Valley City Draws Traveling Tech Buffs With Industry Attractions And A Taste Of Local Wine
San Francisco and the entire Bay Area have long been considered among the biggest tech hotspots in the entire world. While the "City by the Bay" will always remain a major tourist hub, with its gorgeous architecture and iconic San Francisco waterfront marketplace, tech buffs and wine lovers will fall in love with another nearby city. Just 45 minutes away, in the heart of Silicon Valley, is the small town of Cupertino, promising all the excitement, innovation, and unmissable local flavors with none of the chaos of a metropolis.
For those flying into town, two of the nearest airports are San Jose Mineta and San Francisco, 17 and 37 minutes away. The major highways that take you from each airport to the city, I-280 and Bayshore (Highway 101), also connect you to the wider Bay Area. That makes Cupertino an ideal home base for exploring both San Francisco and nearby places like Napa. It's worth noting, though, that public transportation in the region isn't always available or reliable, so if you're not planning on getting a rental, you might have to rely on taxis or ride shares to get into town. The good news is that once you're here, most of your exploring can be done on foot or by bike, so you'll get a chance to take in that fresh Cupertino air.
Things to do in Cupertino, California
As the proud home of the Apple headquarters, Cupertino is not only a must-visit for tech lovers but also a one-of-a-kind destination for casual travelers. Of course, the first order of business is a stop at the iconic Apple Park Visitor Center, a place where you'll see the company's architectural and design philosophy come to life. Your time here can be spent admiring the building's design features, shopping for the most recent releases, buying exclusive merch or souvenirs, and even relaxing at the on-site cafe and rooftop terrace. There's also a cool scale model of the Apple Park campus that gives you a better sense of the overall layout, which helps give visitors a better perspective on the grounds as this is the only area that's open to the public.
For a more well-rounded dive into the local tech scene, you can always visit the nearby Computer History Museum. Located in Mountain View, you'll have to make a short 12-minute drive to get here, but this is a must-see for anyone who is interested in technology. The museum tells the story of Silicon Valley and the progression of computers, dating back to 1930. It's also located near Google's main office complex, making it easy to tack on another tech-focused experience. If you want to take this trip up a notch, book a room at Rosewood Sand Hill, even if it's just for a few days. Yes, it's on the pricier side and 16 minutes away from the city center, but this is one of the most glamorous Silicon Valley resort hotels, where you can expect to rub elbows with actual tech billionaires.
Discover Cupertino's wine scene
As the top wine region in the nation, the Golden State's reputation as a vineyard hub is well-deserved. While Napa and Sonoma get all the glory, it's not difficult to find more underrated vineyards to visit in California, including some that are right in the heart of Cupertino. The Montebello Ridge, just 5 miles southwest of the city center, is full of beloved wineries like Picchetti Brothers, a place known for its centuries-old history, fantastic Zinfandel, unique sparkling red, and impressive Port selection. The staff is knowledgeable, and there are several picnic spots where you can enjoy well-organized tastings and take in the rolling hills. Ridge Vineyards is another local favorite. While entry fees are a bit higher, the wine flight is reasonably priced. Keep in mind that the drive up to the winery is winding and pets aren't allowed because the area is known to have rattlesnakes. Appointments are also a must, so make sure to book your visit beforehand.
For an even more unique experience, you can always drive the 15 minutes to Garrod Farms. Here, you'll get the perfect countryside blend of equestrian and viticultural experiences. In other words, horseback riding followed by a tasting on a dreamy covered patio. The ranch is open every day from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and people rave about both the knowledgeable instructors and well-rounded menu.