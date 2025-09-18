This Silicon Valley City Draws Traveling Tech Buffs With Industry Attractions And A Taste Of Local Wine

San Francisco and the entire Bay Area have long been considered among the biggest tech hotspots in the entire world. While the "City by the Bay" will always remain a major tourist hub, with its gorgeous architecture and iconic San Francisco waterfront marketplace, tech buffs and wine lovers will fall in love with another nearby city. Just 45 minutes away, in the heart of Silicon Valley, is the small town of Cupertino, promising all the excitement, innovation, and unmissable local flavors with none of the chaos of a metropolis.

For those flying into town, two of the nearest airports are San Jose Mineta and San Francisco, 17 and 37 minutes away. The major highways that take you from each airport to the city, I-280 and Bayshore (Highway 101), also connect you to the wider Bay Area. That makes Cupertino an ideal home base for exploring both San Francisco and nearby places like Napa. It's worth noting, though, that public transportation in the region isn't always available or reliable, so if you're not planning on getting a rental, you might have to rely on taxis or ride shares to get into town. The good news is that once you're here, most of your exploring can be done on foot or by bike, so you'll get a chance to take in that fresh Cupertino air.