One Of America's Largest Unfiltered Water Supplies Is In The Center Of Massachusetts With Unmatched Trails

Massachusetts' Quabbin Reservoir, which today covers around 39 square miles, began construction in the 1920s to supply the growing city of Boston with a reliable source of drinking water. Today, it remains the primary drinking water supply for 2.7 million people, making it one of the largest unfiltered water supplies in the country. The reservoir also serves as the centerpiece of one of the state's best-loved parks and hiking areas: Quabbin Park. (Be sure to check out these safety tips if you're planning a solo hike.)

A well-maintained park packed with picturesque trails, Quabbin Park represents just a fraction of the larger, wilder Quabbin Reservation, but makes for an ideal day trip destination thanks to the excellent amenities on offer, including an educational visitor center, restrooms, and ample parking. Biking is allowed, as is fishing in designated areas. For birding enthusiasts, Quabbin Park is known as the home of bald eagles and common loons, and the reservoir is one of the scenic Massachusetts waterbodies where you can spot snakes.

Hikes range from easy to challenging. Must-dos for first-time visitors include the Winsor Dam walk, a picturesque and easy 1.5-mile walk from the visitor center across the dam, which offers stunning views of the reservoir, and the Bald Mountain Hill Loop, also 1 mile, which begins just after the rotary in the north of the park and gives forest views and paths glittering with quartz. For a more challenging hike, the East Gate Trail-Goodnough Dike loop takes you 4.2 miles into the park, and leads you to the peak of the dike from which you will get possibly the most memorable view of Quabbin Reservoir.