One Of New York's Best Retirement Destinations Is A Famed Adirondack Village With Mesmerizing Lake Views

Named by Tripadvisor as the No. 1 thing to see in Lake Placid, Mirror Lake is undoubtedly the village centerpiece. The path along the lake's shoreline is flat and perfect for leisurely walks. Those looking for something that'll get their blood pumping can always swim, kayak, or paddleboard instead. Want to take your adventures a step further? Whiteface Mountain has a famous vertical drop and scenic gondola access, but don't let the dramatic views give you the wrong impression: some of the hikes and birdwatching trails can be accessed by just about anyone. If you're up for a 12-minute drive, you can always head to the nearby Cascade Lakes just a few miles from Lake Placid.

Back in the village, history buffs and sports enthusiasts will also want to book a visit to the fascinating Lake Placid Olympic Museum, found right in the local Olympic Center. Here, you'll get to see all sorts of memorabilia from the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics, including the iconic "Fram III" bobsled and artifacts from the Miracle on Ice team. The rest of your time here can be spent exploring the walkable Main Street. Shopaholics will love local gems like Critters and Pure Placid. The former is a classic gift shop selling everything from T-shirts and stuffed animals to themed souvenirs, all at a very reasonable price. The latter is a local favorite with stellar reviews from happy customers praising the incredible fragrances, candles, and hand soaps.