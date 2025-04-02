Lake Placid's Only Four-Diamond Restaurant Is A Delicious Adirondack Gem With Breathtaking Mountain Views

In the shadow of the mighty Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York, the legendary village of Lake Placid draws active and leisure travelers year round for spectacular vistas, Olympic history (it hosted the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics), and outdoor pursuits. Fun fact: Lake Placid actually doesn't rest on its namesake lake but on the smaller Mirror Lake. Even with all of its outdoorsy history, the village has also managed to develop quite a culinary reputation. In fact, the top restaurant in Lake Placid is Mirror Lake Inn's The View, the only AAA Four-Diamond-rated restaurant in the area that serves locally sourced fine cuisine.

Since 1924, Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa has occupied a prominent location on 8 acres of prime lakefront real estate. The luxurious property is renowned for its excellent dining, of course, and also its 124 rooms, ranging from spacious classic lodgings to plush suites. The inn is a great base for many of Lake Placid's adventures, from some of the East Coast's best skiing at Whiteface Mountain in the winter to hiking, golfing, and fishing come summer. When the fall foliage arrives, Lake Placid offers endless activities to immerse yourself in the fall season.

Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa is located five hours north of New York City. Guests can also fly into nearby Plattsburgh International Airport, a 50-mile drive away, or Adirondack Regional Airport, a 16-mile drive from the village. Mirror Lake Inn is open year-round, with ski season generally running from mid-November to mid-April. The town's charming decorations and festive spirit also make it one of America's "most Christmassy" destinations in December. And between May and October, the weather is ideal for getting out in nature.