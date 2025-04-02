Lake Placid's Only Four-Diamond Restaurant Is A Delicious Adirondack Gem With Breathtaking Mountain Views
In the shadow of the mighty Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York, the legendary village of Lake Placid draws active and leisure travelers year round for spectacular vistas, Olympic history (it hosted the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics), and outdoor pursuits. Fun fact: Lake Placid actually doesn't rest on its namesake lake but on the smaller Mirror Lake. Even with all of its outdoorsy history, the village has also managed to develop quite a culinary reputation. In fact, the top restaurant in Lake Placid is Mirror Lake Inn's The View, the only AAA Four-Diamond-rated restaurant in the area that serves locally sourced fine cuisine.
Since 1924, Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa has occupied a prominent location on 8 acres of prime lakefront real estate. The luxurious property is renowned for its excellent dining, of course, and also its 124 rooms, ranging from spacious classic lodgings to plush suites. The inn is a great base for many of Lake Placid's adventures, from some of the East Coast's best skiing at Whiteface Mountain in the winter to hiking, golfing, and fishing come summer. When the fall foliage arrives, Lake Placid offers endless activities to immerse yourself in the fall season.
Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa is located five hours north of New York City. Guests can also fly into nearby Plattsburgh International Airport, a 50-mile drive away, or Adirondack Regional Airport, a 16-mile drive from the village. Mirror Lake Inn is open year-round, with ski season generally running from mid-November to mid-April. The town's charming decorations and festive spirit also make it one of America's "most Christmassy" destinations in December. And between May and October, the weather is ideal for getting out in nature.
Dining at Mirror Lake Inn's Four-Diamond restaurant The View
Befitting its name, The View's floor-to-ceiling windows frame stunning panoramas of the lake, with the Adirondack Mountains rising in the backdrop. The elegant, light-filled dining room boasts tables draped with white tablecloths, fine glass, luxe tableware, and flickering candles.
Breakfast is served at The View daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a bountiful buffet and à la carte options, such as the inn's specialty: Adirondack flapjacks drizzled with maple syrup. Return for dinner, served Thursday to Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — reservations are a must. The sophisticated menu features nods to classic French cuisine and Italian specialties. Start with indulgent appetizers such as lobster bisque or pan-seared foie gras before entrees such as beef cheek bourguignon, Madeira chicken, and gnudi cacio e pepe. All of The View's ingredients are locally sourced from nearby farms, and herbs are grown in gardens on the property. The menu is accompanied by an excellent wine list.
"Dining at The View is truly a fine dining experience but not pretentious," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Chef Curtiss made sure everything was over the top delicious and our server did not miss a beat." Foodies and culinary enthusiasts can also take cooking classes at Mirror Lake Inn with Chef Curtiss Hemm.
Accommodations and activities at Mirror Lake Inn
The inn's 124 rooms and suites are decorated in classic Adirondack style with stone fireplaces, wood furnishings, and large windows or balconies overlooking the lake. The largest accommodation is the Presidential Suite, a duplex with a rooftop that can be connected to other rooms to make it a sprawling two-bedroom suite. To be closest to the water, book one of the suites in the Lake Cottage, which is right on the shores of Mirror Lake. These luxurious and cozy cabin retreats boast perks like private balconies, jacuzzi tubs, and unobstructed lake and snowcapped mountain views.
All year round, Mirror Lake Inn beckons with an endless array of activities. During the snowy winter season, get equipped for the slopes at the inn's on-site ski rental shop before heading to Whiteface Mountain. The inn can also arrange snowshoeing and cross-country skiing and even offers ice skating on its private rink on Mirror Lake. In fact, Mirror Lake is considered one of the five best frozen lakes in America for winter "wild skating."
When summer rolls around, the inn has kayaks and paddleboards for exploring the lake and a small sandy beach cove for lounging or swimming. Active types can also enjoy nearby hiking, golfing, mountain biking, fishing, and more. After a day filled with outdoor adventure, retreat to Mirror Lake Inn's Lake Placid Spa for some pampering treatments. Or, take advantage of amenities like the indoor and outdoor pools (open seasonally), hot tubs, and a salt room.