This Award-Winning Luggage Stroller Is A Brilliant Game-Changer For Stress‑free Family Vacations
Have you ever brought a stroller to the airport? While strollers have been around for years, a relatively new innovation in travel stroller technology means you might soon be taking one onto the plane itself. In an era when it seems like everyone has a stroller that transforms into a cars eat, the TernX Carry On Luggage Stroller takes the idea a step further, making it easier than ever to bring your little one with you — even 40,000 feet above the surface of the Earth.
From figuring out how to bring infant formula through airport security to wondering if the airplane bathroom will have a changing table, traveling with babies, toddlers, and young children can be tough. What to do with the stroller is one of the biggest questions new parents may ask when planning a first flight. Even if you know the best way to get through airport security with a stroller, anything that makes the potentially frustrating process easier can give caregivers peace of mind. It's no wonder that a stroller designed specifically for air travel is making waves, winning awards like the German Design Award, and being named one of Time Magazine's best inventions of 2022.
These strollers come at a high price, but for some families, the promise of easier travel with young children is worth it. Seeing travel through their eyes can make destinations you've visited time again feel new, while going to an entirely new place together allows you to be in the same boat — discovering new things about the world around you together. They might not remember the trip, but for you, those memories will last a lifetime.
What makes the TernX Carry On Luggage Stroller special?
Airlines do their best to make traveling with a stroller easier. Most major carriers allow you to check a stroller for free. Occasionally, though, strollers get damaged or lost when checked like any other luggage. For large, busy families, going to baggage claim with kids is an extra step that makes everything harder. Enter the TernX Carry On Luggage Stroller.
There are plenty of folding travel strollers, but what makes this one stand out is that it folds into what looks like a carry-on-size suitcase that slides easily into the overhead bin (pictured). As soon as you're off the plane, you can unfold it into a small stroller suitable for little kids. It even has some storage, so while you can't load as much stuff as in a standard carry-on suitcase, you can definitely pack some diapers, teethers, and a jacket for the plane.
The stroller is marketed for children ages 6 months to 4 years, but due to its size, it may work best for kids about 1 to 2 years old. As of this writing, it costs around $700, so travelers must decide if the added convenience is worth the price. It may not be your go-to stroller outside the airport, but on smooth terminal floors designed for wheeled luggage, it will gets the job done.