Washington's Serene Beach With Unmatched Seattle Skyline Views Is A Paradise Near Cozy Cafes And Local Eats
To fully appreciate Seattle's natural splendor, you must explore one of the city's beaches. From the park with wetlands, trails, and amenities to the beautiful, uncrowded stretch of pebbly scenic coast, there are no shortage of options. However, one of the most beloved by locals and visitors is Alki Beach Park in West Seattle. Situated on Elliot Bay, 15 minutes away from downtown Seattle, it offers impeccable scenery of the Emerald City and the Space Needle that you will have to see to believe. "The view across the water to the Seattle skyline is absolutely stunning especially around sunset when the sky turns into a colorful masterpiece," described a visitor on Tripadvisor. If that isn't a compelling enough reason to include this serene coastal destination on your Seattle itinerary, Alki Beach Park is surrounded by cozy cafes and local eats.
Spend a blissful day in paradise strolling the boardwalk of this thin stretch of sand. When you're in need of refreshments and a recharge, head to one of the many establishments that are conveniently located across the shore like Natalie's Sugarcane & Dessert, a cafe housed in a quaint brick building. Featuring a 4.5 rating on Google, this Vietnamese eatery is ideal for those with a sweet tooth. Gelato and an assortment of drinks in a variety of flavors, including milk teas, lemonades, and sugarcane juice, are served here. If you could use a bit of sustenance, pair your beverage with bites like a Bánh mì or a vermicelli bowl.
Or, located just a couple hundred feet away is Ampersand Cafe on Alki, a rustic coffee shop where you can grab a hot drink and a breakfast sandwich. At the time of this writing, it opens daily at 6 a.m. Thus, if you're an early riser or are hoping to catch the sunrise, this is the place for you.
There's never a wrong time to visit Alki Beach Park in Seattle, Washington
There are plenty of full-service restaurants to choose from near Alki Beach Park as well. This includes Harry's Beach House, named one of the best by the restaurant review website, The Infatuation. This refined, yet laid back spot primarily serves seafood dishes. Think fish and chips for lunch and cioppino for dinner. On Google, a customer who ordered the former stated that they were, "Perfectly crispy on the outside, so fresh and tender, hot and flavorful." Culinary experiences and scenic Seattle skyline views aside, Alki Beach Park presents visitors with a number of activities and experiences year-round.
The coast is synonymous with summer, and during this season, individuals are known to take a dip in the water. Nevertheless, be warned that it's notoriously cold. So, you might want to stick to sunbathing on the sand or enjoying a bonfire (fire pits are available from Memorial Day to Labor Day). Did you know that Alki Beach Park is one of the best destinations in Washington to see orcas in action? These magnificent creatures are especially prevalent in the fall and winter. Find a bench along the boardwalk, admire downtown Seattle in the distance, and keep your eyes peeled for these creatures if you visit this time of year.
Keep in mind that it's not uncommon to see other marine animals here throughout the seasons, like California sea lions. Note that there is also seating at the Statue of Liberty Plaza (a replica of this American icon has stood at Alki Beach Park since the 1950s). For sport enthusiasts, Alki Beach Park offers beach volleyball courts; they can be reserved on Seattle Parks and Recreation's website.
Hop on a water taxi from downtown to reach West Seattle
Alki Beach Park will satisfy visitors' appetite and their adventurous spirit. Getting here can be just as exciting. In fact, there is a scenic water taxi, which is available year-round, that will transport you to West Seattle from downtown. The vessel departs from Pier 50, arriving in West Seattle's Seacrest Park in 15 minutes or less. Reviewers on Google gush about this service, with an individual writing, "The view is spectacular and the trip was on time, quick, clean, and as expected." From Seacrest Park, you have different options to reach Alki Beach Park, located about 2 miles away.
For instance, you can walk to your destination. Although this will take over 30 minutes, waterfront views are part of the journey. Or, you can rent a bike at Seacrest Park from Alki Kayak Tours (they charge an hourly rate). With this mode of transportation, you can be at Alki Beach Park in less than 10 minutes. However, King County Metro also provides shuttles, including Route 775, that will swiftly take you from Seacrest Park to Alki Beach Park and vice versa. At the end of the day, when you're wiped out from all the food and fun, the water taxi can take you back to downtown Seattle. The fare is a few dollars and can be paid onsite with cash or the Transit GO Ticket app.