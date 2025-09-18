Washington's Serene Beach With Unmatched Seattle Skyline Views Is A Paradise Near Cozy Cafes And Local Eats

To fully appreciate Seattle's natural splendor, you must explore one of the city's beaches. From the park with wetlands, trails, and amenities to the beautiful, uncrowded stretch of pebbly scenic coast, there are no shortage of options. However, one of the most beloved by locals and visitors is Alki Beach Park in West Seattle. Situated on Elliot Bay, 15 minutes away from downtown Seattle, it offers impeccable scenery of the Emerald City and the Space Needle that you will have to see to believe. "The view across the water to the Seattle skyline is absolutely stunning especially around sunset when the sky turns into a colorful masterpiece," described a visitor on Tripadvisor. If that isn't a compelling enough reason to include this serene coastal destination on your Seattle itinerary, Alki Beach Park is surrounded by cozy cafes and local eats.

Spend a blissful day in paradise strolling the boardwalk of this thin stretch of sand. When you're in need of refreshments and a recharge, head to one of the many establishments that are conveniently located across the shore like Natalie's Sugarcane & Dessert, a cafe housed in a quaint brick building. Featuring a 4.5 rating on Google, this Vietnamese eatery is ideal for those with a sweet tooth. Gelato and an assortment of drinks in a variety of flavors, including milk teas, lemonades, and sugarcane juice, are served here. If you could use a bit of sustenance, pair your beverage with bites like a Bánh mì or a vermicelli bowl.

Or, located just a couple hundred feet away is Ampersand Cafe on Alki, a rustic coffee shop where you can grab a hot drink and a breakfast sandwich. At the time of this writing, it opens daily at 6 a.m. Thus, if you're an early riser or are hoping to catch the sunrise, this is the place for you.