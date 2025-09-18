Classic East Coast Fall Foliage Awaits At Maine's Wildly Underrated Wildlife Destination By Bangor
Summer is over and school is back in session, which means one thing for travelers: it's time to plan your fall foliage getaway. If you haven't already scheduled a weekend in an East Coast destination like Stowe, Vermont — nicknamed "fall's color capital" — consider a trip to a lesser-known place like Sunkhaze Meadows National Wildlife Refuge just north of Bangor, Maine. Not only does the park offer a gorgeous spectacle of changing colors in autumn, but it's also an underrated spot for wildlife watching.
When it comes to fall foliage, the optimal viewing season is coming right up: Maine is an area of the country where changing colors are observed early in the season. In the northern part of the state, peak colors appear in the last week of September through the start of October. In north-central Maine — closer to Sunkhaze Meadows' location — it occurs slightly later, as the changing colors follow a north-to-south pattern.
Explore the trails at Sunkhaze Meadows
The best way to appreciate the beautiful natural display in this park is to get out and explore the refuge on foot. Sunkhaze Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is part of the larger Northern Maine National Wildlife Refuge Complex, but it is sizable on its own, occupying more than 10,000 acres and featuring one of the largest peatlands in Maine. A central trail loops through the park, connected to a system of nature paths that make it easy to explore the grounds independently.
The popular Johnson Brook Trail, a well-marked 3-mile route, is a good place to start. Some sections run along an elevated boardwalk overlooking natural habitats for migratory waterfowl, wading birds like wood ducks and great blue herons, scarlet tanagers, ruffed grouse, beavers, and white-tailed deer. If you're lucky, you might even spot a moose, a black bear, or a coyote. Since hunting is allowed in the area, visitors are advised to wear orange clothing when walking or hiking around the refuge. If you are interested in similar travel spots in the Pine Tree State, check out Maine's underrated adventure destination that thrives with beautiful fall foliage, only around two and a half hours away.
Plan your trip to Sunkhaze Meadows in Maine
If you're planning an upcoming trip, bring your camera — and be sure to consult this fall foliage map that shows exactly when to see peak color across the United States. Luckily, you'll have plenty of time to snap great photos as Sunkhaze Meadows is open daily throughout the year from dawn till dusk. In summer, don't forget insect repellent, and note that waterproof footwear is recommended in all seasons.
The refuge is located around a 30-minute drive north of Bangor and its international airport. You'll likely want a car for exploring the region, as it's not well served by public transport. Portland, Maine, and its international airport are about two and a half hours away by car.
Though Bangor has plenty of hotels and dining options, there are closer lodgings just a 10-minute drive from the refuge in nearby Milford. One example includes the basic but friendly Milford Motel on The River (from $139 per night). Another option that is 20 minutes away, near the University of Maine's Orono campus, is the Black Bear Inn (from $111 per night). Milford also has food shops and places to eat, including the sophisticated KANÙ, with an appealing rooftop terrace, and Pepper's Landing, a casual eatery serving comfort food.