Classic East Coast Fall Foliage Awaits At Maine's Wildly Underrated Wildlife Destination By Bangor

Summer is over and school is back in session, which means one thing for travelers: it's time to plan your fall foliage getaway. If you haven't already scheduled a weekend in an East Coast destination like Stowe, Vermont — nicknamed "fall's color capital" — consider a trip to a lesser-known place like Sunkhaze Meadows National Wildlife Refuge just north of Bangor, Maine. Not only does the park offer a gorgeous spectacle of changing colors in autumn, but it's also an underrated spot for wildlife watching.

When it comes to fall foliage, the optimal viewing season is coming right up: Maine is an area of the country where changing colors are observed early in the season. In the northern part of the state, peak colors appear in the last week of September through the start of October. In north-central Maine — closer to Sunkhaze Meadows' location — it occurs slightly later, as the changing colors follow a north-to-south pattern.