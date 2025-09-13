One Of Oregon's Most Peaceful River Destinations Is A Paradise For Kayaking And Admiring Scenic Beauty
From the beautiful Malheur River with its serene views to the rafting and camping mecca of the Deschutes River, Oregon's collection of National Wild and Scenic Rivers is something special. Congress created the system in 1968 to preserve the country's most extraordinary free-flowing rivers. Boasting a whopping 69 designated wild and scenic waterways, the Beaver State has the most in the entire nation. The waters stretch across 2,424 miles — a mere fraction of the region's nearly 111,000 miles of rushing streams.
Among Oregon's protected waterways is the Grande Ronde River, which earned its National Wild and Scenic River designation in 1988. The tributary lies in the northeast corner of the state near the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton, which offers three round-trip flights between Pendleton and Portland each day. A popular spot for kayaking and rafting, the Grande Ronde runs across the Pacific Northwest for 212 miles, flowing from Oregon's Blue Mountain range all the way up to Washington's Snake River — an apt name given it tops the list of Washington's most snake-filled lakes and rivers.
About 44 miles of the Grande Ronde are federally protected, starting from the point where it connects with the Wallowa River and ending near the Oregon-Washington border. No matter which part you visit, the peaceful stretch of paradise is surrounded by natural beauty at every turn, from thick evergreen forests to deep, rugged canyons.
Kayaking, canoeing, rafting, and more
The Grande Ronde River is an absolute adventure haven, especially for paddling. Whether you opt to roam the waters in a kayak, canoe, or raft, most people launch from the small community of Minam, starting on the Wallowa River — also a National Wild and Scenic River — before paddling up to the Grande Ronde. Other launch sites include Powwatka Bridge, Mud Creek, and Troy, all of which have boat ramps. You will need a permit to travel along the Wallowa and Grande Ronde Rivers. These can be obtained at no charge (at the time of writing) at most of the public river access points.
For those who prefer a professional guide, several outfitters offer kayaking and rafting trips. Just be prepared to take some solid time off, because excursions can span several days. Companies include the family-owned ROW Adventures, which offers a three- and five-day whitewater rafting expeditions for groups of 10 or more, and the Minam Store, which hosts three-day jaunts up the river with nightcaps of wine and hors d'oeuvres. "The crew was fantastic, accommodating and very hard working!" a former river-roamer shared on Tripadvisor. "I would recommend this trip for anyone who enjoys being a little 'pampered' on the river and certainly enjoys wine and good eats!"
Although the Grande Ronde is a beauty any time of year, the best time to take on its waters is from March through late July. During this period, the rapids typically range from Class II, with regular waves, to the more challenging Class III, a moderately difficult trek against irregular waves. Just remember, safety first.
Where to stay along the Grande Ronde
You can cozy up right along Oregon's Grande Ronde River by popping up a tent at the Red Bridge State Wayside. The forested park is located along Oregon Highway 244, about an hour's drive southwest of Minam. Perched on the western bank of the river, tent sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis from May 1 through October 14. The Bird Track Springs Campground is just a couple of minutes up the road, with nearly two dozen sites open from May through October.
If you plan to access the Wild and Scenic stretch of the Grande Ronde via the Wallowa River, consider camping at the Minam State Recreation Area. Its first-come, first-served camp spots are open from March 10 through November 30. The unincorporated community of Troy, situated at the confluence of the Grande Ronde and Wenaha rivers, also has lodging. The riverfront Troy Resort, with an on-site bar and grill, offers RV and tent spots as well as cabins for rent.
While you're in the area, be sure to check out the nearby Wenaha Wildlife Area. The more than 12,000-acre nature preserve is open daily from April 1 through the end of December, with the best time to visit for wildlife watching spanning from April through June.