One Of Oregon's Most Peaceful River Destinations Is A Paradise For Kayaking And Admiring Scenic Beauty

From the beautiful Malheur River with its serene views to the rafting and camping mecca of the Deschutes River, Oregon's collection of National Wild and Scenic Rivers is something special. Congress created the system in 1968 to preserve the country's most extraordinary free-flowing rivers. Boasting a whopping 69 designated wild and scenic waterways, the Beaver State has the most in the entire nation. The waters stretch across 2,424 miles — a mere fraction of the region's nearly 111,000 miles of rushing streams.

Among Oregon's protected waterways is the Grande Ronde River, which earned its National Wild and Scenic River designation in 1988. The tributary lies in the northeast corner of the state near the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton, which offers three round-trip flights between Pendleton and Portland each day. A popular spot for kayaking and rafting, the Grande Ronde runs across the Pacific Northwest for 212 miles, flowing from Oregon's Blue Mountain range all the way up to Washington's Snake River — an apt name given it tops the list of Washington's most snake-filled lakes and rivers.

About 44 miles of the Grande Ronde are federally protected, starting from the point where it connects with the Wallowa River and ending near the Oregon-Washington border. No matter which part you visit, the peaceful stretch of paradise is surrounded by natural beauty at every turn, from thick evergreen forests to deep, rugged canyons.