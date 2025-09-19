This Coastal Canadian Park Is A Must-Visit For Nature Lovers And Offers Incredible Shore-Based Whale Watching

Canada is full of beautiful provinces, but British Columbia ranks among the best, with lush forests, soaring mountains, and abundant marine life. Tourists flock to B.C. every year to admire this beauty. Vancouver Island, known for its road trip adventures, hiking, and wildlife, hosted more than 400,000 international visitors in 2023, and the province's biggest city, Vancouver, welcomed 10.9 million visitors. What many people don't realize, however, is that there is an entire national park sandwiched between these two popular destinations. Just off the east coast of Vancouver Island, in the Salish Sea, lies the Gulf Islands National Park. As beautiful as its larger, westerly neighbor, this group of islands offers just as much adventure, with kayaking, camping, diving, and whale watching, along with a wonderful sense of seclusion far from B.C.'s busier sites.

To get to the Gulf Islands National Park, you first need to reach British Columbia. Depending on where you're starting, it may be most convenient to fly into Vancouver International Airport, the closest major travel hub. There are direct flights from cities across the United States. Alternatively, you can fly to Victoria International Airport from Washington state, Mexico, and other Canadian cities. If you don't want to fly, you can make the two-and-a-half-hour drive from Seattle to Vancouver, or take the train, ferry, or bus services that run regularly between the two cities.

Once you're in B.C., it's a matter of catching the right ferry to the first park island on your itinerary. There is a car-friendly ferry from Vancouver and Vancouver Island to the larger destinations in the archipelago, as well as a passenger ferry to Sidney Spit. Smaller islands can be reached by the water taxi companies operating in the area.