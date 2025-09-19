This Coastal Canadian Park Is A Must-Visit For Nature Lovers And Offers Incredible Shore-Based Whale Watching
Canada is full of beautiful provinces, but British Columbia ranks among the best, with lush forests, soaring mountains, and abundant marine life. Tourists flock to B.C. every year to admire this beauty. Vancouver Island, known for its road trip adventures, hiking, and wildlife, hosted more than 400,000 international visitors in 2023, and the province's biggest city, Vancouver, welcomed 10.9 million visitors. What many people don't realize, however, is that there is an entire national park sandwiched between these two popular destinations. Just off the east coast of Vancouver Island, in the Salish Sea, lies the Gulf Islands National Park. As beautiful as its larger, westerly neighbor, this group of islands offers just as much adventure, with kayaking, camping, diving, and whale watching, along with a wonderful sense of seclusion far from B.C.'s busier sites.
To get to the Gulf Islands National Park, you first need to reach British Columbia. Depending on where you're starting, it may be most convenient to fly into Vancouver International Airport, the closest major travel hub. There are direct flights from cities across the United States. Alternatively, you can fly to Victoria International Airport from Washington state, Mexico, and other Canadian cities. If you don't want to fly, you can make the two-and-a-half-hour drive from Seattle to Vancouver, or take the train, ferry, or bus services that run regularly between the two cities.
Once you're in B.C., it's a matter of catching the right ferry to the first park island on your itinerary. There is a car-friendly ferry from Vancouver and Vancouver Island to the larger destinations in the archipelago, as well as a passenger ferry to Sidney Spit. Smaller islands can be reached by the water taxi companies operating in the area.
Adventure through Gulf Islands National Park
The Gulf Islands National Park really is an adventure playground. Each island offers the opportunity to reconnect with nature, but each has its own unique charm. Galiano Island, for example, is home to the Gulf Islands' original kayaking company. According to Gulf Island Kayaking, the island was chosen specifically because of "the exceptional beauty of its undeveloped coastline ... and the reliable tranquility of its sheltered waters." You can rent a kayak for — 69 Canadian dollars (about $50 U.S.) for three hours at the time of writing – and head out on your own or join a guided tour of some of the Salish Sea's most dramatic sights, including the chance to spot eagles, crabs, and porpoises. Especially exciting are the multi-day kayak and camp tours, offering a way to truly disconnect from the urban world.
Saturna Island is great for hikers, with sweeping vistas from Mount Warburton Pike. You can spend a whole day exploring the area on foot and tackling the steep paths upwards for some of the best views of the sea. If you're a scuba aficionado, you can dive from the shore of Sidney Wharf on the eastern edge of Vancouver Island, or from any number of boat-access sites scattered amongst the islands, including near Arbutus and Imrie. Beginners can get involved through local scuba operators such as Pinnacle Scuba Adventure. The Salish Sea is apparently at its clearest and most beautiful in the low season, from October to mid-May. If you'd rather spend your time relaxing, then the creative hub that is Gabriola Island — nicknamed the "Isle of the Arts" — might be the perfect stop.
Whale watch in the Gulf Island National Park
One of the most special things about these islands is that you can watch whales from shore. Canada is one of the best places in the world for whale watching, and while boat tour prices can be hefty, the high concentration of plankton in the Salish Sea draws Southern Resident Orcas. They can often be seen from spots such as the Mount Warburton Pike, as well as Pender, Mayne, and Galliano Islands. In fact, there is even a project called The Whale Trail that maps good shore-based whale-watching opportunities in the region, so you can try to spot these magnificent creatures on multiple outings.
Southern Resident Orcas are endangered, so shore-based watching is one of the best ways to help protect them. Boaters can also contribute by respecting speed limits and restricted areas, keeping a safe distance from any whales, and reporting sightings to the Ocean Wise Sightings Network. Working with Parks Canada to protect the area's biodiversity will help ensure its magic is preserved for years to come.