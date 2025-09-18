Canada's Most Affordable Province For 2025 Is A Wildly Underrated Region With European Vibes
For the last few years, many U.S. citizens have been looking to move to their northern neighbor. And why wouldn't they? Canada offers stunning landscapes, low crime rates, and a strong sense of community. It seems like the perfect place to start fresh. If you're considering making that move and are worried about the financial burden of international emigration, a new report released by Montreal-based company MovingWaldo demystifies the cost of living in 2025 across several Canadian provinces. The company also listed cities with the highest cost of living, with Vancouver taking the top spot. As it turns out, it costs more than 2,500 Canadian dollars (about $1807 U.S. as of this writing) to rent a one-bedroom apartment for a month. Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton and Hamilton also made the list, rounding out the top five most expensive cities.
But what about the more affordable provinces? Canada's easternmost region, Newfoundland and Labrador, was found to be the kindest on Canadian wallets. At CAD 2,411, the monthly cost of living in the breathtaking province sits around the national average, but the low housing and rent prices make it a dreamy prospect for many migrants. According to MovingWaldo, Newfoundland and Labrador also has exceptionally low higher-education costs, making it a strong option for young people and families looking to relocate.
Where to move to in Newfoundland and Labrador
Newfoundland and Labrador is a rugged province with windswept coasts, changing weather, and wild landscapes. Even its major cities are relatively small, so if you're looking for a "city that never sleeps," you may have to look farther inland. Despite their size, the cities that do exist are full of fun opportunities and great people to meet.
St John's, a city Samantha Brown says is steeped in European culture, is the province's largest, with more than 500 years of history. Though sizable for the region, it's located on the tip of Newfoundland Island, combining rugged charm with city conveniences – though residents note that public transportation is limited across the province. The city is home to a university, colorful architecture in the form of Jellybean Row, and even an international airport. Corner Brook and Fogo Island also come recommended for desirable places to live. Corner Brook, located on Newfoundland island, has a reputation for affordability. Monthly living costs can be as low as 1,625 Canadian dollars (about $1,174 U.S.), well under the national average of CAD 2,330 (roughly $1684 U.S.).
Fogo Island, on the other hand, offers a true taste of rural Canadian life, with wild caribou and tasty eats. The island, which sits just north of Newfoundland Island, was founded on a fishery that is now cooperatively owned by the community. Along with the world-class seafood, Fogo Island offers high-speed internet, breathtaking hiking trails, generous neighbors, and even a three-Michelin-star hotel. Still, residents caution that getting things to and from the island can be a nightmare given its remote location, so newcomers should arrive prepared with essentials.
Why you should visit Newfoundland and Labrador
Even if you're not planning to stay forever, Newfoundland and Labrador is a stunning place to visit. As a northern destination, the summer is usually the most enjoyable time to go. If you time your trip between June and August, you'll arrive during peak whale-watching season. Canada is one of the world's best destinations for watching whales, and you can watch these magnificent creatures migrating through the Labrador Sea from boats, kayaks, or even on shore.
There's also a program where travelers can upload photos of individual humpback whales to Hello Humpback, which then provides fun facts about the whale, including its name! Other standout destinations in the province include Iceberg Alley in Twillingate, where you can witness massive icebergs drift past the coast; the Joe Batt's Point trail hike on Fogo Island; and the stunning Terra Nova National Park.
Most visitors arrive in Newfoundland and Labrador by air, typically flying into St John's International Airport. There are direct flights from Florida, but if you're coming from elsewhere in the United States, you can generally connect through Canadian hubs such as Toronto, Ottawa, or Calgary. It's also possible to reach the province by ferry or cruise ship. As there isn't much in the way of public transport, it's recommended to rent a car or drive your own into Labrador from the U.S. Car and passenger ferries connect Newfoundland and Labrador Island. As of this writing, you can rent a car in St John's for as little as $383 U.S. per the week, though the average price is closer to $800, U.S. so it's worth shopping around for a deal when planning your trip.