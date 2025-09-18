Canada's Most Affordable Province For 2025 Is A Wildly Underrated Region With European Vibes

Newfoundland and Labrador is a rugged province with windswept coasts, changing weather, and wild landscapes. Even its major cities are relatively small, so if you're looking for a "city that never sleeps," you may have to look farther inland. Despite their size, the cities that do exist are full of fun opportunities and great people to meet.

St John's, a city Samantha Brown says is steeped in European culture, is the province's largest, with more than 500 years of history. Though sizable for the region, it's located on the tip of Newfoundland Island, combining rugged charm with city conveniences – though residents note that public transportation is limited across the province. The city is home to a university, colorful architecture in the form of Jellybean Row, and even an international airport. Corner Brook and Fogo Island also come recommended for desirable places to live. Corner Brook, located on Newfoundland island, has a reputation for affordability. Monthly living costs can be as low as 1,625 Canadian dollars (about $1,174 U.S.), well under the national average of CAD 2,330 (roughly $1684 U.S.).

Fogo Island, on the other hand, offers a true taste of rural Canadian life, with wild caribou and tasty eats. The island, which sits just north of Newfoundland Island, was founded on a fishery that is now cooperatively owned by the community. Along with the world-class seafood, Fogo Island offers high-speed internet, breathtaking hiking trails, generous neighbors, and even a three-Michelin-star hotel. Still, residents caution that getting things to and from the island can be a nightmare given its remote location, so newcomers should arrive prepared with essentials.