Louisville's Peaceful Neighborhood Is A Walkable Kentucky Gem Offering Park Access And Eclectic Restaurants
In the heart of one of America's friendliest cities, in a vibrant area known as the Highlands, you'll find the Bonnycastle neighborhood. This little Louisville enclave is full of character and boasts walkable spaces like Cherokee Park, where you can spend a chill day outdoors. Plus, it offers convenient access to the shops and restaurants of Bardstown Road.
Vintage shopping along Bardstown Road is a must when exploring the Bonnycastle neighborhood. Start your journey at Vintage Banana, and end the trip at Acorn Apparel in the neighborhood's epicenter. While you're there, don't miss Louisville's Tudor Revival style landmark across the street.
When you're ready to escape the buzziness of Bardstown Road, walk or bike around the 2.3-mile Scenic Loop in Cherokee Park, one of the first parks designed by landscape design legend Frederick Law Olmsted. As you wander between Bardstown Road and the park, you'll find the streets of Bonnycastle filled with examples of Victorian, Tudor Revival, and Craftsman style homes. You'll also discover several eclectic restaurants and cozy hotels waiting to help elevate your trip.
Bonnycastle serves up foodie finds and nearby boutique stays
In Bonnycastle, foodies have their choice of can't-miss meals along a stretch of road known as Restaurant Row. Local favorites for lunch and dinner include Dragon King's Daughter (with its inventive East-meets-West eats) and Wheated (for pizza and a killer Caesar salad). For special occasions, locals and visitors alike flock to Jack Fry's, a Louisville institution since 1933. From April through Louisville's final frost, you can have a pint or two at Holy Grale's outdoor biergarten. Just over a block beyond Bonnycastle's border at Speed Avenue, you'll also stumble upon Noche, a lively spot serving a mash-up of Mexican and BBQ inside a former church.
Not far from Bonnycastle, the Derby City offers even more to explore, from races at the historic Churchill Downs horse track to the shopping and food in NuLu, Louisville's artsiest district. Louisville also has several superb places to stay, including Hotel Genevieve in NuLu, a boutique hotel featuring a rooftop bar and a romantic yet modern design. Or, stay on Museum Row in downtown Louisville at 21c Museum Hotels' flagship location for an avant-garde experience. When you're ready for adventure beyond Louisville, you won't have to travel far to reach another friendly Kentucky city with lovely boutiques and an artsy downtown.