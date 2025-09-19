This Quirky Luxury Hotel Built Inside A Retired Cruise Liner Is One Of Indonesia's Coolest Beach Getaways
Located just southeast of Singapore on Indonesia's Bintan Island is a truly unique accommodation: Doulos Phos, the Ship Hotel. Once a massive ocean liner originally built in Texas, it was converted over a 15-year period into a luxury hotel. The ship was built in 1914 and formerly known as the MV Doulos. It held the title as the "World's Oldest Active Ocean Going Passenger Ship" in the Guinness World Records when it was decommissioned in 2009, just short of its 100th birthday. After sailing over 350,000 nautical miles and visiting over 100 countries, it was permanently moored on a specially constructed anchor-shaped islet, which alone is worth the trip to see.
To reach this unique stay, fly into Changi Airport, Singapore, one of the region's main transport hubs. Not only was this airport named the world's best for foodies in 2025, but it's also got some of the most bizarre attractions in an airport, including a slide, a butterfly garden, and a 130-foot waterfall. From Singapore, you can take a ferry that departs from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and arrive in about an hour. Shuttle buses between the airport and the ferry terminal run daily from 10 a.m. to 7:50 p.m.
Stay overnight in the captain's cabin and explore the ship's nautical history
To keep with the maritime theme, the ship features over 100 cabins rather than rooms, situated on deck not floors, and there are crew rather than staff. Some of the rooms feature views through portholes, not windows, while other suites have private balconies. For the most upscale experience, stay on the top deck in the Master Mariner Suite, complete with a jacuzzi bath and hot tub on its own private deck.
There is a gym with a fine sea view, two in-house restaurants offering Dutch-Indonesian fusion fare, the Arisetaffel and the Piano Lounge (the latter all-day and more informal, and where you can take a cup of coffee), or you can opt for cabin service. There is also outdoor seating for you to enjoy al-fresco dining as well. After a tiring day sightseeing, you can obtain a relaxing or rejuvenating massage in the spa. Guided tours of the ship are available with the history of the ship, including the Captain's Cabin, the original engine room, which are held twice daily.
Outside, there is an infinity pool where you can relax with a refreshing drink at the pool bar and enjoy the stunning views over the Singapore Strait. There is an air rifle range and, of course, fantastic snorkeling in the clear, warm waters to see the amazing range of sea creatures at the beaches around Bintan Island. For those who prefer to stay dry, you can opt for the mudflat walking tour to see the tidal creatures.
Explore cultural attractions and outdoors activities on Bintan Island
Since there aren't too many activities to do on the boat, most likely you'll be eager to step ashore and explore the surroundings of this beautiful island. Located about 20 miles away from the resort, you can visit a former mining site that has been transformed into a stunning desert-like oasis. Called Gurun Pasir Bintan, or the Busung Desert, it's an interesting place to spend an hour or two taking photos of the sand dunes and crystal-clear blue lake.
During the day, you can also visit the island's main city, Tanjung Pinang, to visit the temples and cultural sites. Stop by the 500 Lohan Temple to see hundreds of life-size stone statues. Then, take a short water taxi to Senggarang Village to see a temple inside a Banyan tree, or visit the fishing village Panglong Berakit with houses on traditional stilts. You can also take a boat ride among the mangrove swamps to spot wildlife like macaques and silver leaf monkeys. Later, head to Rimba Jaya Night Market to try street food and a variety of different dishes that the area is known for. It's also easy to reach the nearby Nikoi Island, another one of Indonesia's exclusive islands, which is a secret slice of unspoiled beach beauty.