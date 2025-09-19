This Quirky Luxury Hotel Built Inside A Retired Cruise Liner Is One Of Indonesia's Coolest Beach Getaways

To keep with the maritime theme, the ship features over 100 cabins rather than rooms, situated on deck not floors, and there are crew rather than staff. Some of the rooms feature views through portholes, not windows, while other suites have private balconies. For the most upscale experience, stay on the top deck in the Master Mariner Suite, complete with a jacuzzi bath and hot tub on its own private deck.

There is a gym with a fine sea view, two in-house restaurants offering Dutch-Indonesian fusion fare, the Arisetaffel and the Piano Lounge (the latter all-day and more informal, and where you can take a cup of coffee), or you can opt for cabin service. There is also outdoor seating for you to enjoy al-fresco dining as well. After a tiring day sightseeing, you can obtain a relaxing or rejuvenating massage in the spa. Guided tours of the ship are available with the history of the ship, including the Captain's Cabin, the original engine room, which are held twice daily.

Outside, there is an infinity pool where you can relax with a refreshing drink at the pool bar and enjoy the stunning views over the Singapore Strait. There is an air rifle range and, of course, fantastic snorkeling in the clear, warm waters to see the amazing range of sea creatures at the beaches around Bintan Island. For those who prefer to stay dry, you can opt for the mudflat walking tour to see the tidal creatures.