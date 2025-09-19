This Tennessee Destination Was Named No. 1 In America For Fall Foliage In 2025 By Travel Experts
On sun-dappled trails stained amber under the ruddy canopies of fall, travelers to Tennessee's thick forests will experience some of the best foliage in the U.S. this year. Specifically, the glorious Smoky Mountain trails that wind past wildflowers, bridges, and sweeping views of Tennessee make the state's wildly popular national park the best destination to visit this fall. Speaking to Travel + Leisure, a collection of experienced travel pros have spelled out why the South's lofty mountain park is the best place to travel in fall 2025.
AvantStay's regional director of field operations, Chloe Buss, told the publication that there's just "something different here in Tennessee during the fall season, when the humidity finally lifts and the crisp air sets in." She points to the gorgeous Great Smoky Mountains National Park as the unmissable attraction of the season, but also adds that the technicolor foliage isn't the only draw: "Throw in the beautiful scenery and cityscapes, along with great food, shopping, a dash of college football, and bonfires, and all roads lead to Tennessee."
Planning a Tennessee fall escape is made even easier when you use the Smoky Mountains' foliage map. This handy tool predicts which areas will come alive with autumnal colors on which dates, making it easy to organize an amber-awned road trip through the dense forests that swathe Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Enjoy the fall foliage in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains National Park
On the trails that meander through the forest-coated mountains of the Great Smokies, travelers can spend their days leaf-peeping and their nights in cozy cabins. During the foliage's peak in mid-October, as the entirety of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park obtains an ocher hue, it's clear to see why travel experts cite it as the best place for an autumnal trip in 2025. Take a hike to see the maple, oak, and hickory trees that fill America's most visited national park, full of postcard-perfect mountain ranges and renowned hiking trails. You can find multicolored fall foliage views on foot by embarking on a challenging trek up the side of Mount LeConte on the Alum Cave Trail. The season's most vibrant colors can typically be found at elevations of 4,500 feet and above, so it's worth embarking on a vertiginous trail for the best fall foliage views. The park's exceptional trails were specifically cited by travel expert Chloe Buss: "In the Smokies, hike up to Rainbow Falls or go to Gatlinburg Scenic Overlook; both loved by locals and tourists alike."
Alternatively, you can avoid the lofty trekking by mapping out a road trip route that will carry you to a selection of the season's most scenic park spots. The Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail is one of the best options for finding peak fall foliage views from the comfort of your car. Connecting tall waterfalls hidden within the forests, the route is easily accessible from downtown Gatlinburg. Add on an extra voyage by continuing from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Blue Ridge Parkway exit. The East Coast road, called "America's favorite drive," somehow looks even livelier in the fall.
Continue your fall adventure in Tennessee's vibrant cities and towns
Not exclusive to the state's red-tinted mountainsides and thick forest foliage, the glorious fall colors and cozy seasonal charm extend to Tennessee's wildly popular city destinations. After enjoying a tour of the glorious Great Smoky Mountains National Park, complete your seasonal Tennessee itinerary with a few additional stops. Whitney Haldeman, founder of Atlas Adventures, told Travel + Leisure that fall is the best possible time to plan a trip to Nashville. "While the summer heat can be a bit oppressive, autumn brings crisp mornings, golden light, and gentle energy." The Tennessee native and travel expert stressed that the bright fall colors also show their golden hues within city view: "[Y]ou also get fiery foliage along the Cumberland River, harvest festivals, and perfect weather for a rooftop cocktail," Haldeman shares.
If you prefer small-town charm to big city buzz, take a tip from Tennessee travel expert Kim Mitchell, director of tourism for the Greater Smokies Region. In conversation with Travel + Leisure, she suggested paying a visit to the tiny town of Townsend. According to Mitchell, the spot just outside of Gatlinburg has "everything you could need for a vacation — be it couples, families, friends or solo travel — including fall colors, festivals, crisp mountain air, and Appalachian cuisine." Haldeman also recommended Leiper's Fork, a secret little Tennessee village dripping with charm, art, and restaurants. The travel expert cited the area's "antique shops, artist studios, and a laid-back, Southern-chic vibe," all best wrapped into a cozy fall getaway in the gorgeous Southern state.