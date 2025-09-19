This Tennessee Destination Was Named No. 1 In America For Fall Foliage In 2025 By Travel Experts

On sun-dappled trails stained amber under the ruddy canopies of fall, travelers to Tennessee's thick forests will experience some of the best foliage in the U.S. this year. Specifically, the glorious Smoky Mountain trails that wind past wildflowers, bridges, and sweeping views of Tennessee make the state's wildly popular national park the best destination to visit this fall. Speaking to Travel + Leisure, a collection of experienced travel pros have spelled out why the South's lofty mountain park is the best place to travel in fall 2025.

AvantStay's regional director of field operations, Chloe Buss, told the publication that there's just "something different here in Tennessee during the fall season, when the humidity finally lifts and the crisp air sets in." She points to the gorgeous Great Smoky Mountains National Park as the unmissable attraction of the season, but also adds that the technicolor foliage isn't the only draw: "Throw in the beautiful scenery and cityscapes, along with great food, shopping, a dash of college football, and bonfires, and all roads lead to Tennessee."

Planning a Tennessee fall escape is made even easier when you use the Smoky Mountains' foliage map. This handy tool predicts which areas will come alive with autumnal colors on which dates, making it easy to organize an amber-awned road trip through the dense forests that swathe Great Smoky Mountains National Park.