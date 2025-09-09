This Scenic Smoky Mountain Trail Winds Past Wildflowers, Bridges, And Ends With Sweeping Views Of Tennessee

Protecting an incredible mountain ecosystem that's as timeless as it is ancient, the Great Smoky Mountains is both America's most-visited national park and a paradise of amazing trails and postcard-worthy views spanning across North Carolina and Tennessee. Being such a popular tourist spot, there are now plenty of modern ways to experience the Great Smokies, including underrated scenic drives like Tennessee's Foothills Parkway. Still, the old ways are oftentimes the best, and for many visitors, the most satisfying way to experience the Great Smoky Mountains is on an extraordinary hike like the Alum Cave Bluffs Trail. Though Great Smoky Mountains National Park has plenty of trails with a strong claim to the title, the Alum Cave Bluffs Trail may ultimately be the single best hike in America's most popular national park. At the very least, the trail lets hikers experience many of the park's underappreciated gems, like the picturesque yet overlooked Peregrine Peak.

The Alum Cave Bluffs Trail is located on the Tennessee side of the park, in the shadow of Mount LeConte (the highest mountain entirely within Tennessee). The trail's defining feature is the titular Alum Cave Bluffs. Despite the name, the Alum Cave is not a "cave," but rather a 75-foot bluff that towers over the heads of hikers. As it approaches the bluff, the trail also passes serene valleys, ancient forests, and unique geological wonders like the striking Arch Rock natural bridge. Eventually, the trail takes you up to the summit of the 5,377-foot Peregrine Peak, which offers some of the most stunning views in the entire park. All in all, the hike past the Alum Cave Bluffs to Peregrine Peak gives arguably the most comprehensive "sample" of every natural feature that makes the Great Smokies so wonderful!