The 'Artisan Capital Of The US' Is A Popular New Mexico Getaway With Destination-Worthy Shops

As the very first UNESCO-designated Creative City in the United States, Santa Fe is nothing short of an artsy cultural paradise. From its 250-plus galleries to its vibrant markets, art is all around you in this enchanting New Mexico city. Plus, with 23 Native American tribes, nations, and pueblos throughout New Mexico, Indigenous traditions and culture are also deeply interwoven with Santa Fe's heritage and spirit.

Thanks to this rich cultural fabric, Santa Fe has even been voted as America's best city — and we think it's also one of the best places to shop. Dubbed the "artisan capital of the U.S." by Forbes, Santa Fe is a feast for shoppers seeking one-of-a-kind goods. Whether you're searching for colorful textiles, handcrafted jewelry, or something entirely different, you'll be sure to find it in town.

To reach this cultural gem, simply fly into Santa Fe Regional Airport, which is located just a 20-minute drive from downtown. Once you land, you'll find a range of accommodation choices — from award-winning boutique resorts to cozy bed and breakfasts. Las Palomas is one of the city's top-rated hotels. Just a short walk from Santa Fe's main plaza, the property boasts individually-designed rooms dating back to the late 1800s and early 1900s, for a stay filled with authentic, and artistic, Santa Fe charm. Other perks include an on-site cafe for a delicious breakfast, a relaxing courtyard, and pleasant walkways.