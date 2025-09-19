The 'Artisan Capital Of The US' Is A Popular New Mexico Getaway With Destination-Worthy Shops
As the very first UNESCO-designated Creative City in the United States, Santa Fe is nothing short of an artsy cultural paradise. From its 250-plus galleries to its vibrant markets, art is all around you in this enchanting New Mexico city. Plus, with 23 Native American tribes, nations, and pueblos throughout New Mexico, Indigenous traditions and culture are also deeply interwoven with Santa Fe's heritage and spirit.
Thanks to this rich cultural fabric, Santa Fe has even been voted as America's best city — and we think it's also one of the best places to shop. Dubbed the "artisan capital of the U.S." by Forbes, Santa Fe is a feast for shoppers seeking one-of-a-kind goods. Whether you're searching for colorful textiles, handcrafted jewelry, or something entirely different, you'll be sure to find it in town.
To reach this cultural gem, simply fly into Santa Fe Regional Airport, which is located just a 20-minute drive from downtown. Once you land, you'll find a range of accommodation choices — from award-winning boutique resorts to cozy bed and breakfasts. Las Palomas is one of the city's top-rated hotels. Just a short walk from Santa Fe's main plaza, the property boasts individually-designed rooms dating back to the late 1800s and early 1900s, for a stay filled with authentic, and artistic, Santa Fe charm. Other perks include an on-site cafe for a delicious breakfast, a relaxing courtyard, and pleasant walkways.
Where to shop in Santa Fe
Brimming with artisan shops, there are few better places than Santa Fe when it comes to shopping for handcrafted goods. If you're in the market for traditional pottery, Andrea Fisher Fine Pottery is a must. The more than 30-year-old shop focuses solely on Native American-made pottery, some of which dates back as far as the 1880s, and includes work by acclaimed Native American potter, Maria Martinez.
For vintage and upcycled clothing, homeware, and accessories, head to the Indigenous-owned 4Kinship. Doodlet's is a local institution as well, and it's become a go-to for all sorts of folk art, greeting cards, candy, and unique gift items since opening in 1955. And, if you're looking to spruce up your wardrobe with some Western ware, Back at the Ranch has been the spot for cowboy boots — take your pick from over 700 styles or opt for a custom-made pair — since 1990.
During the summer, Santa Fe comes alive with art markets — from the International Folk Art Market in July to the Contemporary Hispanic Market. If you're visiting in August, don't miss the Santa Fe Indian Market. Known as the largest Native American art show in the world, since beginning in 1922, the market has grown to feature more than 1,000 Native American artists, representing 200 different tribes. Free to attend, the event is truly shopping galore, with everything from jewelry and pottery to sculptures and paintings. The lively event also features food vendors and other cultural programming, some of which may require separate tickets.