Samantha Brown Says One Of The Best Scenic Autumn Drives Is A Hudson Valley Escape With Magical Views
Autumn is perhaps New York's best season. Upstate New York — the Hudson Valley region in particular — brings in billions in annual revenue in tourism. Between camping, hiking, and autumn colors, it's the area's most popular season. Even travel expert Samantha Brown says one of the best scenic autumn drives with magical views is located there. "When it comes to picking the best fall destinations in the U.S.," Brown writes in her blog, "there really is only one major requirement — the foliage!" Nestled in the Hudson Valley, New York's most glorious mountain destination for fall foliage has scenic drives, hikes, and rock climbing.
This fall, if you're looking for a drive with views in the Hudson Valley for your leaf-peeping expedition, Samantha Brown recommends heading to Dutchess County. Located just under two hours north of New York City by car, and accessible by bus and train, this spot is conveniently located for a weekend away if you live in the tri-state area.
According to Brown, the drive to Millerton from the nearby town of Salt Point is a fantastic way to take in the season. Once in Millerton, visitors can take a river cruise to enjoy the scenery, or head to the Harlem Valley Rail Trail, which is fantastic not just for hiking but for getting out of the car to enjoy the autumnal views. Brown also suggests stopping by local haunts like Oakhurst Diner or Harney and Sons for a hearty meal to fuel your gallivanting.
Brown's alternatives for fall views this year
The Hudson Valley is a popular region for weekend trips during the fall months. But Samantha Brown has some other recommendations for fall trips on the East Coast that are equally as beautiful and within driving distance of the Hudson Valley. Mystic, Connecticut, a two-hour drive out of New York City, is famous for its pizza parlors, cider mills, and cobblestone streets.
Of course, Vermont makes Brown's list, with Stowe being her top choice in the state for autumn. America's fall color capital, Stowe is "a huge photographer favorite," Brown writes in her blog, "... absolutely ablaze with bright reds, oranges, and yellows and looks like the most perfect New England painting." The area has pastoral farms, recreational trails, and nearby pumpkin patches to satisfy every fall-centric impulse. Brown also recommends staying at the Trapp Family Lodge if you decide to spend the night in this adorable town. Stowe is also home to an awe-inspiring hike that has become one of the most photographed destinations in all of Vermont.
Thankfully, these towns' proximity to one another and other colorful destinations, such as the mountains of Pennsylvania or New Hampshire, make it possible to hit multiple towns in a day or weekend. But if you're not on the East Coast or looking to make the most of a fall trip elsewhere, Brown has plenty of other recommendations, with Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Oregon all earning her stamp of approval. The leaves are changing fast — now's the time to get out there.