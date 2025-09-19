Samantha Brown Says One Of The Best Scenic Autumn Drives Is A Hudson Valley Escape With Magical Views

Autumn is perhaps New York's best season. Upstate New York — the Hudson Valley region in particular — brings in billions in annual revenue in tourism. Between camping, hiking, and autumn colors, it's the area's most popular season. Even travel expert Samantha Brown says one of the best scenic autumn drives with magical views is located there. "When it comes to picking the best fall destinations in the U.S.," Brown writes in her blog, "there really is only one major requirement — the foliage!" Nestled in the Hudson Valley, New York's most glorious mountain destination for fall foliage has scenic drives, hikes, and rock climbing.

This fall, if you're looking for a drive with views in the Hudson Valley for your leaf-peeping expedition, Samantha Brown recommends heading to Dutchess County. Located just under two hours north of New York City by car, and accessible by bus and train, this spot is conveniently located for a weekend away if you live in the tri-state area.

According to Brown, the drive to Millerton from the nearby town of Salt Point is a fantastic way to take in the season. Once in Millerton, visitors can take a river cruise to enjoy the scenery, or head to the Harlem Valley Rail Trail, which is fantastic not just for hiking but for getting out of the car to enjoy the autumnal views. Brown also suggests stopping by local haunts like Oakhurst Diner or Harney and Sons for a hearty meal to fuel your gallivanting.