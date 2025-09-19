The Easy Yosemite Hiking Trail That Reveals Mystical Mirror Images Of The Half Dome

There's no denying that there are some pretty darn tricky and even downright dangerous hikes in Yosemite. This land of 13,000-foot peaks and soaring granite ridges that cuts into the Sierra Nevada hosts fabled summits like the Half Dome — a behemoth of a mountain that becomes particularly treacherous during wet conditions. Meanwhile, just opposite, the zigzagging and notoriously difficult Snow Creek Trail involves ultra-steep ascents all the way up from the valley bottom. That said, beginner hikers need not despair, for there's also a gushing waterfall's worth of less-challenging routes in these parts — one of which is the path to Mirror Lake.

It can be as short as 2 miles or as long as 5 miles, depending on whether you want to complete a whole loop around the eponymous lake. Much of the hike is on paved roadways, and the path never clambers higher than 4,250 feet above sea level, so it's no lung-buster like its high-Sierra compadres. In addition to all that, the road up to Mirror Lake is also open to cars with disability placards, so it's accessible.

But don't go thinking that Mirror Lake isn't a looker. Just because you don't have to battle with high-alpine terrain doesn't mean you'll miss out on any of the ridiculously stunning scenery that this park is known for. Hikers here can be wowed by the shimmering reflection of the mighty Half Dome in the water, and spy the hulking outline of Mount Watkins looming to the northeast. There are also forests of soaring pines, timber bridges, and even swimming holes that are perfect for cooling off in the summer heat.