The One Travel Bus Company You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Reddit

This bus company is probably the most ubiquitous in the U.S. It's even a symbol of Americana, with Willie Nelson singing about the company in "Mean Old Greyhound Bus" while Simon & Garfunkel describe boarding a Greyhound bus in Pittsburgh in "America." However, according to Reddit, this travel bus company is one you should avoid at all costs.

Firstly, Reddit users have a lot to say about the financial side of booking with Greyhound. It may seem cheap initially, but it could cost a lot more than you're anticipating. Or, as one user said, "Greyhound will simply rob you." They continued their Greyhound story: "Never, ever, ever use Greyhound. I purchased tickets in early February to go from Michigan to Georgia, and then back again. In late February, they contacted me to cancel the trip because one of the buses wouldn't be available. They couldn't, for some reason, just reschedule that part of the trip, so they forced me to take a voucher and repurchase the entire trip (at a higher price)." Then, the would-be traveler was told that if you're given a voucher, you will be ineligible for a refund.

So, the surprisingly affordable way to get from city to city in Europe is maybe not the best way to get from city to city in the States. Greyhound buses can cost upwards of $100 from New York City to Washington, D.C., compared to the "starting at $9" tickets they advertise — and that's just one example. Cross-country trips can cost more than a plane ticket. A ticket from New York City to Los Angeles can cost almost $600 close to your travel date. You may as well take "America's greatest train journey" through seven scenic states instead.