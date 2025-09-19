Philadelphia's Neighborhood With European-Style Buildings Is A Scenic Gem With Good Eats And Tree-Lined Streets
From underrated museums and a laid-back local vibe in Fairmount to America's oldest antiques district full of high-end stores, Philadelphia is chock-full of neighborhoods that each contain their own character and appeal. For a scenic and leafy European-looking area bursting with culinary options, make your way to Northwest Philly's Mt. Airy. Situated between Chestnut Hill and Germantown, Mt. Airy is a hidden gem sure to delight you. To get here from elsewhere in the city, you can take public transportation via SEPTA or drive (with paid parking available as well as ample free parking on residential side streets). From Center City, it's about a 22-minute drive to Mt. Airy, and while the SEPTA journey is longer — clocking in at around an hour from Center City — it's straightforward, with My. Airy served by both the Chestnut Hill East and Chestnut Hill West train lines.
There's a distinctly historic sheen here, with Colonial-era homes and numerous Art Deco buildings – like the Sedgwick Theater, built in 1928 — that lend the neighborhood an Old World, European charm. It's also one of Philadelphia's most diverse areas (though the area's rapid development could change this), and in the 1950s was notable for being one of the city's only racially integrated residential neighborhoods at a time when many areas were not. If you're not already charmed by the neighborhood's rich history, there's also its lush nature: Mt. Airy is bursting with greenery. Enjoy a hike or bike ride through Mt. Airy's urban green lung, Wissahickon Valley Park, which boasts 57 miles of forest trails to explore – as well as a creek to fish in and a prime bouldering destination, Livezey Rock. Looking for something less ambitious? The tree-lined area is also home to verdant community parks like Ned Wolf Park and Lovett Park.
Treat yourself to delicious food and drink in Mt. Airy
Much like the similarly European-esque Chicago neighborhood of Ukrainian Village, which teems with restaurants and walkable charm, Mt. Airy has a wide selection of dining establishments to choose from. Start your day off right with a brew (or a bag of beans to take home) from the aptly-named Mt. Airy Coffee Co, a made-to-order crêpe from High Point Philly, or head to Adelie Coffee House for a bagel: delivered fresh daily from New York City. And for a weekend brunch, you won't want to miss Mount Airy Tap Room's mouthwatering menu, which is available from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday and contains highlights ranging from pancakes to shrimp and grits to a tofu scramble.
Later in the day, for something "fast, fresh, and healthy," hit up Malelani Café, which offers a variety of tasty Mediterranean dishes along with build-your-own bowls. Or, if fine dining is what you're after, you'll want to make a reservation for dinner at Jansen. Voted the city's best fine dining restaurant by the Philadelphia Inquirer, this sophisticated spot focuses on fresh ingredients and "intimate ambiance," making it a perfect dinner location for both special occasions and everyday date nights or family dinners. Wherever you end up eating and drinking in Mt. Airy, you really can't go wrong.