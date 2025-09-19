Philadelphia's Neighborhood With European-Style Buildings Is A Scenic Gem With Good Eats And Tree-Lined Streets

From underrated museums and a laid-back local vibe in Fairmount to America's oldest antiques district full of high-end stores, Philadelphia is chock-full of neighborhoods that each contain their own character and appeal. For a scenic and leafy European-looking area bursting with culinary options, make your way to Northwest Philly's Mt. Airy. Situated between Chestnut Hill and Germantown, Mt. Airy is a hidden gem sure to delight you. To get here from elsewhere in the city, you can take public transportation via SEPTA or drive (with paid parking available as well as ample free parking on residential side streets). From Center City, it's about a 22-minute drive to Mt. Airy, and while the SEPTA journey is longer — clocking in at around an hour from Center City — it's straightforward, with My. Airy served by both the Chestnut Hill East and Chestnut Hill West train lines.

There's a distinctly historic sheen here, with Colonial-era homes and numerous Art Deco buildings – like the Sedgwick Theater, built in 1928 — that lend the neighborhood an Old World, European charm. It's also one of Philadelphia's most diverse areas (though the area's rapid development could change this), and in the 1950s was notable for being one of the city's only racially integrated residential neighborhoods at a time when many areas were not. If you're not already charmed by the neighborhood's rich history, there's also its lush nature: Mt. Airy is bursting with greenery. Enjoy a hike or bike ride through Mt. Airy's urban green lung, Wissahickon Valley Park, which boasts 57 miles of forest trails to explore – as well as a creek to fish in and a prime bouldering destination, Livezey Rock. Looking for something less ambitious? The tree-lined area is also home to verdant community parks like Ned Wolf Park and Lovett Park.