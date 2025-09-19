Nestled In The Heart Of The San Juan Mountains Lies One Of Colorado's Best-Preserved Ghost Towns

Colorado has the best small mountain towns for a fun road trip, especially fascinating ghost towns like Animas Forks. Dilapidated wooden buildings along its hills give off an eerie vibe as soon as you stumble upon this former silver mining town, but the stunning landscape makes up for it. The American West has some abandoned towns that are preserved, enchanting gems, but this one has also seen its share of misfortune. Located in a breathtaking meadow of Alpine trees and situated near three crystal-clear rivers, you can't deny the pristine natural beauty of this abandoned community.

Its original name, Three Forks of the Animas, was given to it because of the rivers that intersected the town. Since the land is owned by the Bureau of Land Management, there are fewer restrictions than if it were on private land, allowing folks to freely enter the buildings and tour the abandoned site. Make sure to use caution when exploring, as these buildings are old and precarious.

Situated 12 miles north of Silverton and accessible via County Road 2, Animas Forks is easy for road trippers to find on their scenic journey through the San Juan Mountains. It is nestled near the Alpine Loop connecting a few of the nearby cities, but as you get closer to the town, the roads begin to get less drivable. Expect mostly gravel roads as you reach your destination. The town had around 450 inhabitants in its heyday, but during cold winters, most of them moved to lower altitudes of nearby places like Silverton, rather than staying at 11,200 feet. During a particularly harsh winter, residents had to build tunnels between the buildings after 25 feet of snow fell on the ground.