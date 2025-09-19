Nestled In The Heart Of The San Juan Mountains Lies One Of Colorado's Best-Preserved Ghost Towns
Colorado has the best small mountain towns for a fun road trip, especially fascinating ghost towns like Animas Forks. Dilapidated wooden buildings along its hills give off an eerie vibe as soon as you stumble upon this former silver mining town, but the stunning landscape makes up for it. The American West has some abandoned towns that are preserved, enchanting gems, but this one has also seen its share of misfortune. Located in a breathtaking meadow of Alpine trees and situated near three crystal-clear rivers, you can't deny the pristine natural beauty of this abandoned community.
Its original name, Three Forks of the Animas, was given to it because of the rivers that intersected the town. Since the land is owned by the Bureau of Land Management, there are fewer restrictions than if it were on private land, allowing folks to freely enter the buildings and tour the abandoned site. Make sure to use caution when exploring, as these buildings are old and precarious.
Situated 12 miles north of Silverton and accessible via County Road 2, Animas Forks is easy for road trippers to find on their scenic journey through the San Juan Mountains. It is nestled near the Alpine Loop connecting a few of the nearby cities, but as you get closer to the town, the roads begin to get less drivable. Expect mostly gravel roads as you reach your destination. The town had around 450 inhabitants in its heyday, but during cold winters, most of them moved to lower altitudes of nearby places like Silverton, rather than staying at 11,200 feet. During a particularly harsh winter, residents had to build tunnels between the buildings after 25 feet of snow fell on the ground.
A mining town with its share of tragedies
Despite freezing temperatures, the weather wasn't the primary reason residents abandoned this once-thriving mining community. By the early 1900s, the town's silver mining industry was declining as a result of the 1893 silver market crash. Being that the Gold Prince Mill was the town's livelihood, Animas Forks collapsed after the mine closed down. The town had the usual mining community buildings: a general store, a post office, and saloons. By the 1920s, all this had been abandoned. Visitors can take a tour of the ghost town ruins with Silverton-based Jeep tours, a journey along the Alpine Loop, and through the buildings of Animas Forks. This spectacular excursion will reveal a lot of the town's local history as well as an unforgettable view of the mountains.
Even though Animas Forks has been abandoned for over a century, a lot happened here during its mining town era. It experienced a debilitating 23-day blizzard in 1884 and a tragic snow slide in 1877 that destroyed several buildings. There was also a raging fire that destroyed the hotel and several buildings in 1891.
Things looked promising for a while after the railroad extended its service to the town and the post office reopened, but the optimism didn't last long. After the mill closed in 1910, the town began a steep decline. In 1913, another fire swept through the town, burning several buildings, saloons, and the boarding house. Being on the National Register of Historic Places, the town still welcomes visitors who come to see the old jail, boarding house, and other buildings that most have long abandoned.
Visiting Animas Forks
Since the roads are rocky and unpaved on the way to Animas Forks, travelers are advised to bring a reliable rugged-terrain vehicle and visit in the summer months. For those who love exploring abandoned buildings, visiting this ghost town is a real treat; it has remained mostly intact and well-preserved throughout the years, despite all the disastrous events. It is one of the more popular historic mines in the area, which the Historical Society has been taking painstaking efforts to preserve. Restoration of the old 1904 boarding house and Mayflower Mill provided some relief to these old structures, but some are in precarious locations, making it more difficult to repair.
After your urban exploring, take a ride along County Road 2 for a lovely view of the surrounding mountain scenery, complete with streams and waterfalls. You might encounter local wildlife, like moose and foxes, or find some quaint picnic locations along the way. You won't find any restaurants or hotels in Animas Forks, but towns along the Alpine Loop might provide some relief. Grab a Grand Imperial Burger at Lacey Rose Saloon, or some baby back ribs at Handlebars, both in Silverton.
Colorado's San Juan Mountains are commonly referred to as "The Switzerland of America" because of their rugged, icy peaks and cute villages nestled along the valleys. Travelers lodging in the area overnight can stay at The Historic Alma House Inn, a charming little hotel from Silverton's mining days, open since 1902. Some say the hotel is haunted, with rumors of several ghostly apparitions. Those who prefer less haunted accommodations can stay at the Silverton Lodge, another lovely option with scenic views and comfortable rooms. Its cozy suites will give you that ski lodge feel, perfect for a quiet mountain getaway.