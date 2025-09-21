Cruise Ship Dress Codes Explained (And Exactly What To Pack)
For first-time cruisers, the phrase "cruise line dress code" can incite panic. After all, there are few things more embarrassing than finding oneself in an unfamiliar social situation only to discover one's wardrobe is dramatically incorrect. So, why do ships have dress codes and, more importantly, what do they really mean? The answer lies in both tradition and atmosphere. From the earliest days of ocean liners, formal nights were an integral part of the voyage, affording passengers a chance to dress up, dine in style, and experience the glamour of sea travel. While modern cruise lines have largely relaxed their dress codes, many still do enforce a dress code of some kind to maintain a sense of occasion in their dining rooms and public spaces — and many still have full-fledged formal nights, especially on longer cruises.
Just as Michelin-star restaurants on land typically don't allow attire like flip-flops and shorts, cruise ships set dress codes to preserve the atmosphere in certain venues. Think of your cruise's dress code as guidelines that can actually make it easier to pack, not harder. Following the dress code is actually one of the unspoken rules on cruise ships that everyone should know.
In this guide, we'll break down the most common dress codes, share specific cruise lines' interpretations of them, and translate cruise industry jargon into real-world packing tips you can use now and for future cruises. Whether you're wondering if jeans are acceptable at dinner on a Cunard cruise or if a cocktail dress counts as formalwear, this guide will help you prepare for sartorial sailing situations of all kinds.
Cruise dress code basics
Before we dive into the unique dress code terminology associated with various modern cruise lines, it helps to have a baseline understanding of the three most common categories of dress you'll encounter at sea: "Casual," "Business casual," and "Formal." These terms are widely used across the industry, but their interpretation can differ from one cruise line to another. Let's break them down into lay terms that even the greenest cruiser can understand.
"Casual" refers to neat, comfortable clothing appropriate for public spaces. These are items you would probably wear to run errands, like meeting with an investment advisor or going to a parent-teacher conference. Sundresses, skirts with nice blouses, khakis, dark denim, and polo shirts are all appropriate. Footwear can be sandals or flats. "Business casual" (sometimes labeled "dressy casual" or "smart casual") steps things up just a tick. Here, a cocktail dress, a skirt or trousers with a dressy top, or chinos with a collared shirt or button-down would be appropriate. Sport coats are optional, but shorts, t-shirts, and sneakers should be nixed. Think of this as attire you'd wear if you wanted to dress to impress at a client lunch.
"Formal" dress codes are the most traditionally associated with cruise travel. For women, this means full-length gowns, high-end cocktail dresses, or elegant jumpsuits. For men, a suit and tie or tuxedo is standard, though a dark blazer with dress pants could also work on cruise lines that are less formal overall. Keep in mind that certain itineraries (like Alaska cruises) necessitate more items, and light packing may not be the best idea.
Cunard's Gala Evenings - Old-world elegance at sea
Cunard is truly a holdover of days gone by, in the best possible way. In the golden age of ocean travel, Cunard and White Star Line were savage competitors. In fact, it was Cunard's RMS Carpathia that rescued the survivors when White Star's ill-fated Titanic infamously sank on April 14, 1912. Today, Cunard maintains its long legacy of cruise tradition with "Gala Evenings," a dress code tradition that transports travelers straight back to the glamour of the early 20th century through one of four themes: Black and White, Red and Gold, Masquerade, or Roaring '20s.
Unlike many modern lines that have relaxed their dress code restrictions, Cunard still expects passengers to look the part every night of the cruise. For men, that typically necessitates tuxedos or dark suits. For women, it's floor-length gowns or especially sophisticated evening jumpsuits. A good rule of thumb is to think "Downton Abbey" at sea, where the dining room transforms into a grand ballroom. However, this doesn't mean you need to pack an entire trunk like an Edwardian traveler. Smart planning can help prevent overpacking when formal dress is required each evening. For a gentleman, a single black tuxedo jacket and pants with different ties and pocket squares can be worn on multiple nights. A lady might pack two versatile gowns paired with rotating wraps, jewelry, and statement clutches to provide enough variety for a five- to seven-night cruise.
Azamara's Resort Casual - Effortlessly polished
As much as Cunard embodies the grandeur of the past, Azamara is the epitome of contemporary elegance. The line's official dress code is "Resort Casual," a term that can sound vague until you start thinking about it in terms of actual outfits. For women, "Resort Casual" typically means sundresses, linen trousers with a nice top, or tailored shorts paired with a blouse or light sweater. For men, collared shirts, golf polos, or lightweight button-downs paired with chinos or linen pants are appropriate. Jackets and ties are not required, but the line specifically bans "bare feet, tank tops, baseball caps, bathing suits, shorts, and torn/distressed jeans" in the communal dining space and in specialty restaurants (according to its website). Azamara also notes that guests who wish to dress formally are "welcome to do so."
As a traveler, one of the best things about the line's "Resort Casual" dress code is its versatility. The brand offers a wide range of itineraries, from relaxing Caribbean escapes to the thrill of visiting Machu Picchu. A breathable linen maxi dress will keep you cool on a shore excursion, but can easily be dressed up for dinner with a scarf and statement earrings. Similarly, for a gentleman, a button-down shirt can be worn onshore all day, yet transitions to an evening meal by swapping loafers for sneakers.
Oceania's Country Club Casual - Preppy sophistication
On Oceania Cruises, the official dress code is "Country Club Casual," a phrase that instantly conjures images of evenings on the golf course, white tablecloths, and the Ralph Lauren lifestyle, if you will. Guests typically don upscale golf club or yacht club attire for a polished, but not overtly formal, everyday look. One Oceania passenger advised on Facebook, "All that is required is a nice pair of long pants and a collared shirt/blouse or sweater for men, women and children! "Country club casual" is just that! I save my dressier tops for the Captain's cocktail party. Almost everything I take goes with black or white."
For men, a collared shirt or polo paired with tailored trousers plus classic boat shoes would be ideal. Sport coats are optional but always welcome, particularly for those who want to dress up a bit more for dinner. For women, sundresses or classic wide-leg trousers and a light cashmere sweater would fit the bill. Heels aren't required, with a nice pair of wedges or flats working beautifully on this cruise line. Choose lightweight, wrinkle-resistant fabrics that can take you from an afternoon ashore on one of the Oceania Vista's island itineraries to a multi-course dinner.
While Oceania isn't as formal as Cunard's black-tie tradition, there are still expectations. Oceania specifically notes that athletic shoes and flip-flops are not permitted in restaurants or public areas after 6 p.m., and acid-washed or distressed jeans are not suitable for evening wear. In short, Oceania prides itself on an elevated atmosphere, and guests should dress accordingly.
Norwegian's Freestyle Dress Code - Relaxed and flexible
Norwegian Cruise Line bucks industry tradition when it comes to dress code. Their signature "Freestyle Cruising" concept means there's no set dining time or strict dress code most nights. Passengers are generally free to dress however they are comfortable, whether that's in jeans and t-shirts or dress clothes. Officially, NCL says, "Freestyle Cruising applies to the dress code on Norwegian ships. Guests have much more relaxing cruise vacations when they are comfortable. Resort casual is the norm throughout the fleet, so guests can leave their tuxedos and party dresses at home if they wish. For those who enjoy dressing up for dinner, there is one (two on cruises longer than seven-nights) completely optional formal night." The flexibility of this concept is especially appealing to travelers who don't own formalwear and don't necessarily have the budget to shop before their cruise vacations.
On a typical Norwegian Cruise Line evening, you'll see passengers in denim, casual dresses, comfortable skirts with tops, polos, or even dress shorts, depending on the venue. It is, however, worth noting that "Freestyle" doesn't mean sloppy. The brand typically does not allow baseball caps, swimwear, men's tank tops, or flip-flops in its specialty restaurants or dining rooms. Thus, it's always smart to pack one dressier outfit when traveling with NCL. Women might opt for a floral dress, while men could opt for a nice, Hawaiian-style shirt. Whether it's for family photos, a special dining reservation, or just knowing your bases are covered, bringing something a bit more upscale on your next Norwegian cruise will give you peace of mind.
Disney's Themed Evenings - Playful packing required
No one does theme nights quite like Disney Cruise Line. Even on many short three-night sailings, guests can expect the ever-popular Pirate Night, when the main pool deck transforms into a party worthy of Captain Jack Sparrow. Disney typically gives every guest a pirate-inspired bandana for this event, but many passengers bring their own costumes as well, including eye patches and fake swords! Longer itineraries have other themed nights, too. Most include a formal or semi-formal evening, where guests wear everything from business casual to ball gowns, while select seven-night Alaska sailings on the Disney Wonder swap the "Pirates of the Caribbean" theme for a magical Frozen Deck Party, complete with Anna and Elsa.
Disney's base expectation is "Cruise Casual," a dress code consisting of sundresses, fun skirts, T-shirts, and shorts, though tank tops are not permitted in some venues. Additionally, it's worth noting that adult-only restaurants like Palo and Remy have stricter dress codes than the rest of the ship. For the ultimate Disney touch, consider DisneyBounding (our favorite, for the record) during your rotational dining experiences or anytime! For example, a yellow dress channels Belle for drinks at The Rose, while a red polka dot skirt and a black top are the perfect nod to Minnie Mouse at Animator's Palate. These subtle outfits are a great way to get into the spirit of DCL without overpacking.
Royal Caribbean Cruise Line - Dress your best night
Royal Caribbean takes a flexible approach to its onboard dress code, breaking things down by venue and time of day. During daylight hours, a "Casual" dress code is enforced throughout most of the ship. This means that passengers can don swimwear for the pool deck, cover-ups for walking through public areas, and shorts or sundresses for most eateries. In lay terms, you can wear relaxed attire as long as you're not trying to dine in flip-flops and a swimsuit.
At dinner, Royal Caribbean typically requires "Smart Casual" attire. According to the cruise line's official regulations, that translates to "collared shirts, dresses, skirts and blouses, or pantsuits. Jackets, sports coats and blazers are snazzy and welcome." One of Royal Caribbean's most well-known traditions is its "Dress Your Best" night. Depending on the length of your cruise, you will have one to four of these evenings when everyone onboard is encouraged to wear "suits and ties, tuxedos, cocktail dresses or evening gowns." For a seven-night cruise, you can expect two "dress your best" nights. A classic tuxedo and easy-to-pack gown would be ideal attire.
Carnival Cruise Line - A tale of two dress codes
When it comes to its dress code, Carnival Cruise Line keeps things simple with just two categories referred to as "Cruise Casual" and "Cruise Elegant." Most nights, you'll be just fine in relaxed vacation wear, but the brand specifically notes on its website that on one or two nights of your holiday, "you'll have the opportunity to present your elegant apparel." Should you prefer not to dress up, you can dine at the buffet on the Lido Deck on all Carnival vessels.
On "Cruise Casual" evenings, the vibe is decidedly chill but still neat. For women, that could mean a vacay-ready sundress. For men, a pair of colored shorts paired with a Hawaiian shirt would fit the bill. The goal here is to look like you're ready for island hopping without trying too hard. Flip-flops and swimwear, though, should stay poolside or beachfront at Carnival's private island, which boasts the largest freshwater lagoon in the Caribbean. For those who choose to participate in the line's "Cruise Elegant" evenings, ladies could don a cocktail dress, while a linen suit would be ideal for gentlemen.
Regent Seven Seas - Elegant casual after 6 p.m.
Among modern cruise lines, Regent Seven Seas is known for its luxurious atmosphere (there's even a $6 million art collection onboard the Grandeur!) With all-inclusive pricing and itineraries that typically attract higher-income travelers, Regent's dress code has traditionally leaned significantly more formal than mainstream cruises like Royal Caribbean and Carnival. But as of August 1, 2025, the upscale line officially modernized its evening standards with the introduction of an "Elegant Casual" dress code after 6:00 p.m. Officially, "refined denim" and "dress sneakers" are now allowed for dinner, though guests who prefer dressing up for dinner are still encouraged to do so. The news received mixed reactions from cruisers on Cruise Critic, with some saying they were sorry to see the implementation of a less formal dress code, while others found the change "inevitable."
But what does "Elegant Casual" actually mean on Regent Seven Seas? For daywear, consider resort-inspired clothing, such as linen-blend dresses for ladies or European-style linen trousers with a golf polo for men. At night, Regent Seven Seas itself notes that attire "might include slacks with a collared/dress shirt or sweater for men, and may also include an optional tie, sports coat, or blazer if they choose. Pantsuits or dresses may be an option for women, as well as skirts or pants with an elegant top. Refined denim — free from tears or distressing — and clean, well-maintained dress sneakers in neutral or classic colors are also welcome." The intent here is clear. Regent wants to preserve its signature luxe ambiance while acknowledging that modern luxury doesn't always involve starched collars and evening gowns.
Atlas Ocean Voyages - Comfortable yacht-club style
As an expedition brand that offers itineraries to both Antarctica and the Arctic (among other far-flung islands and locales), Atlas Ocean Voyages encourages its guests to prioritize comfort without sacrificing a sense of understated elegance. Instead of strict dress code rules, Atlas recommends "yacht-club casual attire," suggesting "casual touring" or resortwear for daytime. One guest noted the relaxed nature onboard, posting on Cruise Critic: "You would have to work very hard to appear underdressed." Slacks, skirts with sweaters or dresses, and optional jackets are suggested for the evening. A look like this Fair Isle-style sweater and pants would be perfect for ladies onboard an Atlas vessel, while gentlemen might opt for a refined slacks and sweater combo.
Do bear in mind that since Atlas is renowned for its polar itineraries, you'll need to seriously consider your destination while packing for this adventure. While cruisers should still bring yacht-club-influenced attire for their onboard activities, disembarking on the White Continent or within the Arctic Circle calls for thermal base layers, waterproof outerwear, insulated boots, and other expedition necessities like sunscreen and saline nasal spray. Packing light simply isn't an option for adventurers headed to these locations, but Atlas provides helpful guidance on its website to help travelers prepare for extreme conditions.
Methodology and the Cruise Capsule Wardrobe
To develop this guide, we used official cruise line dress code guidelines combined with my own knowledge and firsthand advice from cruisers on forums like Cruise Critic. We aimed to provide specific suggestions about what to pack for a cruise, while also offering a broad overview of the expectations onboard each of the cruise lines featured here.
Now, let's imagine you're going on a seven-night Caribbean cruise on a mainstream cruise line, like Disney Cruise Line, Carnival, or Royal Caribbean. We're going to create a capsule wardrobe concept that can easily translate to your next holiday in the sun. For women, three swimsuits and a couple of cover-ups are ideal, while three or four relaxed dresses easily take you from shore excursions to casual dinners on the ship. Two or three "Smart Casual" outfits — like skirts, tailored trousers, or jumpsuits — work for specialty dining or nights out onboard, and a single cocktail dress or gown will be perfect for formal night. One pair of sandals, walking shoes, and a pair of dress shoes or ballet flats round out your suitcase.
For men, two collared shirts, a polo, and two t-shirts offer versatility for a range of activities, while two or three pairs of chinos or nice jeans cover most occasions onboard and ashore. It's smart to bring one blazer or sport coat for specialty dining, as well as one formal outfit, such as a suit and tie or a tuxedo. Again, three pairs of shoes — dress shoes, sandals, and walking shoes — suffice for the guys in your next travel party. All that's left is to book that adventure, so why not plump for a cruise offering budget-friendly luxury on the high seas?