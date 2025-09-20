The Most Disgusting Place On A Cruise Ship Is To Be Avoided At All Costs (And It's Not Where You Think)
For cruise ship first-timers, there are plenty of unspoken rules to know for proper cruise etiquette. However, whether it's your first cruise or your eighth cruise, some things onboard are completely out of your control, no matter what you do. One of the biggest offenders? The hot tubs. While they might look inviting after a long day of excursions, these "relaxation zones" can actually be some of the most dangerous and dirtiest places on the ship. Microbiologist Jason Tetro compared hot tubs to a three-dimensional petri dish (via Reader's Digest). With dozens of strangers hopping in and out daily, sometimes without showering first, the tubs quickly become breeding grounds for bacteria. Add in warm water and questionable hygiene habits, and it can be a recipe for disaster.
The worst are the private hot tubs in the rooms people are paying a premium for. Tetro told Reader's Digest that these private amenities seem to be a bit less regulated, as they aren't frequently used by large numbers of people, so the level of disinfection might be lower. The bacterial disease to watch for in cruise ship hot tubs is something called Legionnaires' Disease, which, according to the CDC, is a kind of pneumonia that is contracted from waterborne bacteria. While most healthy people don't get sick, older adults, people with weakened immune systems, or those with chronic lung conditions are at higher risk of developing serious pneumonia if exposed. So, while that private hot tub may seem like the ultimate luxury, a little caution and maybe a quick rinse before and after can go a long way.
What cruise ships do when there is a Legionnaires' outbreak onboard
When I worked on the Guest Communications team for Celebrity Cruises, I encountered a few cases of Legionnaires' outbreaks that originated from private hot tub rooms. These cases were rare, but they were serious enough to trigger immediate action from both the ship's executive team and the corporate office. When an outbreak occurs, the first step is always to pinpoint the source of the bacteria. In every case I handled, the culprit turned out to be a private hot tub in one of the staterooms. Once the source is identified, staff take water samples for the ship's medical team to test. They often collect samples from public hot tubs as well, to ensure the bacteria hasn't spread throughout the ship. When Legionella is detected, the affected tub is drained completely and treated with a deep-cleaning disinfectant designed to kill the bacteria. This process isn't a one-time fix; the water is continuously tested over the next day or two to make sure the problem has been fully eradicated.
Passengers are usually informed, but these incidents are a reminder that private hot tubs, even in premium rooms, require proper maintenance. Though it's not like food poisoning, another common cruise ship illness which affects anyone exposed to spoiled food, even the healthiest of passengers should stay alert and take steps to prevent exposure. This way your vacation will stay risk-free.