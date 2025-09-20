This Glamping Brand Offers Vintage Airstream Getaways At Iconic US Destinations With Boutique Comforts
Imagine starting your day in the southern Sierra Nevadas in America's awe-inspiring, second-oldest national park. You savor your coffee and listen to the sounds of competing birdsongs, surrounded by nothing but towering Sequoias, whose ancient bark holds stories dating back three millennia. In the past, getting this close to places of extraordinary beauty would have involved a sturdy tent and a pair of well-worn hiking boots. But not anymore. With the introduction of "glamping" in 2006, outdoor escapes went from simple campsites with less-than-appealing outhouses to lavish eco-luxe resorts offering five-star amenities. Nowadays, a retreat into nature doesn't have to involve sleeping on a lumpy air mattress and waking up to a tent full of morning dew and forest critters. And one U.S.-based glamping brand, AutoCamp, has taken luxury to the next level, providing its guests with vintage Airstreams equipped with boutique comforts.
While the amenities differ based on location, a typical suite includes climate controls, a kitchenette, a flat-screen TV, Bluetooth speakers, a private outdoor space with a fire pit, and on-call staff to assist you around the clock. One of the company's taglines is, "The place you want to book near the place you want to be," and it certainly delivers on this. While it was first established in Santa Barbara, California, in 2013, it now boasts nine different locations across iconic American destinations, including Zion, Utah; the Catskills, New York; and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. In California, AutoCamp can be found in Sonoma, Yosemite, Sequoia, and Joshua Tree. The two newest additions are Asheville, North Carolina, which launched in 2025, and Hill Country, Texas, which, as of this writing, is scheduled to open soon. At every AutoCamp base, the company has partnered with a conservation organization so that these beautiful locales can be protected for future generations.
Experiences at AutoCamp
AutoCamp doesn't just provide guests with an Airstream and a comfortable stay — it also offers community-oriented experiences so that guests can connect with the natural surroundings through local outdoor experts. At Zion, explore slot canyons with a professional guide, try rock climbing for breathtaking aerial views, or enjoy the dramatic desert landscape at sunset on an easy e-bike ride. At Yosemite, start your morning with a gentle, 8 a.m. yoga session, go on an unforgettable wilderness trek, and photograph the stunning Yosemite Valley. On more relaxed days, build your own basket for a serene picnic in the park, make oil-based prints with a local artist, and enjoy a tour and tasty sips at Sierra Cider. And at Asheville, meander down the French Broad River on a rafting excursion, wander along hiking trails in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and stroll through the nearby Biltmore Estate, "America's largest home" and a scenic North Carolina gem.
Stargazing is another activity that visitors can partake in. All AutoCamp properties are compliant with the DarkSky program's recommendations, and certain locations, including Zion and Joshua Tree, are certified as International Dark Sky Places. If you're in the latter site, head to Skull Rock to see the colors of the Milky Way light up above this humanoid rock formation. This base is located in its namesake town of Joshua Tree, one of the most fun and unique U.S. towns to visit, so you can enjoy both the spectacular beauty of the national park along with the charm of an intimate and historic small town. Most off-site activities are available for an additional fee and can be booked online or in person. Check the Experiences page of the specific AutoCamp location you're interested in or speak with the team upon arrival for more information.
Planning your AutoCamp stay
The nightly rate starts at $159 (for AutoCamp Catskills during off-season) and can go up to $250 (depending on location and dates). Reserve your getaway directly on AutoCamp's website — be sure to check out their "Offers" page for seasonal promotions. Hilton has recently partnered with AutoCamp, so Hilton Honors members can earn points and receive special perks when booking their stay here.
The type of accommodations and amenities will vary based on the location, so ensure that you're checking the site-specific page when booking. Typically, the most affordable option is the 31-foot-long Airstream Suite, which is suitable for up to four guests, and comes with a queen-size bed, a sofa that folds out into a double bed, and a cozy sitting area. You'll also enjoy a spa-style bathroom decked out with a walk-in shower and luxurious bath products. For the best views, reserve a Vista Airstream Suite — in Asheville and Sequoia, you'll be right by the river, while at Yosemite, you'll be perched atop a hill. And to upgrade your vacation, book a Premium Airstream Suite, which is set in a secluded spot for the utmost privacy.
Some sites have even more options to choose from. For example, at Sonoma, the Redwood Suite provides you with your own wood-fired outdoor hot tub, while at Yosemite, Zion, and Joshua Tree, all stays include access to a pool. Every location offers premium suites that are stair-free and fully-accessible, along with cabins — light-filled tiny homes with private bedrooms. All stays come with a breakfast of granola and hot coffee, served in the Clubhouse from 7 to 10 a.m. every day. For campfire and trail-ready snacks, head to The General Store. And for delicious hot meals created by local chefs, find a table at The Kitchen (not available at Sonoma).