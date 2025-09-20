This Glamping Brand Offers Vintage Airstream Getaways At Iconic US Destinations With Boutique Comforts

Imagine starting your day in the southern Sierra Nevadas in America's awe-inspiring, second-oldest national park. You savor your coffee and listen to the sounds of competing birdsongs, surrounded by nothing but towering Sequoias, whose ancient bark holds stories dating back three millennia. In the past, getting this close to places of extraordinary beauty would have involved a sturdy tent and a pair of well-worn hiking boots. But not anymore. With the introduction of "glamping" in 2006, outdoor escapes went from simple campsites with less-than-appealing outhouses to lavish eco-luxe resorts offering five-star amenities. Nowadays, a retreat into nature doesn't have to involve sleeping on a lumpy air mattress and waking up to a tent full of morning dew and forest critters. And one U.S.-based glamping brand, AutoCamp, has taken luxury to the next level, providing its guests with vintage Airstreams equipped with boutique comforts.

While the amenities differ based on location, a typical suite includes climate controls, a kitchenette, a flat-screen TV, Bluetooth speakers, a private outdoor space with a fire pit, and on-call staff to assist you around the clock. One of the company's taglines is, "The place you want to book near the place you want to be," and it certainly delivers on this. While it was first established in Santa Barbara, California, in 2013, it now boasts nine different locations across iconic American destinations, including Zion, Utah; the Catskills, New York; and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. In California, AutoCamp can be found in Sonoma, Yosemite, Sequoia, and Joshua Tree. The two newest additions are Asheville, North Carolina, which launched in 2025, and Hill Country, Texas, which, as of this writing, is scheduled to open soon. At every AutoCamp base, the company has partnered with a conservation organization so that these beautiful locales can be protected for future generations.