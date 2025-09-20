Straddling The Virginia-North Carolina Border Is A Gorgeous, Peaceful Lake With Camping, Fishing, And Wine

Virginia and North Carolina are both places that are famous for their abundant wilderness and access to outdoor adventure. Virginia is home to the area known as God's Thumbprint, which is one of the 10 natural wonders of the state, while North Carolina contains part of Great Smoky Mountain National Park, one of the most-visited national parks in America. So, it makes sense then that between the two, straddling the border is another outdoor paradise — Lake Gaston.

A reservoir created by two dams, Lake Gaston is a serene and peaceful setting with great fishing opportunities. It's a long lake with lots of private coves that are a great place to drop a line and fish for several different species, including catfish, striped bass, crappie, sunfish, and largemouth bass. However, fishing is not the only thing to do at Lake Gaston, especially if you rent a boat. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor put it, "The boating was great and the people are so friendly and there are tons of activities away from and on the lake."

It's Lake Gaston's location away from all major cities that makes it a particularly peaceful spot to enjoy a quiet vacation on the water. However, that does mean it is a little harder to get to. Coming from out of state, one of the best options for a major airport nearby is the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina, which is around an hour-and-a-half drive away. It's also the location of an area called the "Research Triangle" which is a great place to retire. If you'd rather fly into Virginia, you can also land at the Richmond International Airport, which is around an hour and 40 minutes north of Lake Gaston.