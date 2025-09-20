Straddling The Virginia-North Carolina Border Is A Gorgeous, Peaceful Lake With Camping, Fishing, And Wine
Virginia and North Carolina are both places that are famous for their abundant wilderness and access to outdoor adventure. Virginia is home to the area known as God's Thumbprint, which is one of the 10 natural wonders of the state, while North Carolina contains part of Great Smoky Mountain National Park, one of the most-visited national parks in America. So, it makes sense then that between the two, straddling the border is another outdoor paradise — Lake Gaston.
A reservoir created by two dams, Lake Gaston is a serene and peaceful setting with great fishing opportunities. It's a long lake with lots of private coves that are a great place to drop a line and fish for several different species, including catfish, striped bass, crappie, sunfish, and largemouth bass. However, fishing is not the only thing to do at Lake Gaston, especially if you rent a boat. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor put it, "The boating was great and the people are so friendly and there are tons of activities away from and on the lake."
It's Lake Gaston's location away from all major cities that makes it a particularly peaceful spot to enjoy a quiet vacation on the water. However, that does mean it is a little harder to get to. Coming from out of state, one of the best options for a major airport nearby is the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina, which is around an hour-and-a-half drive away. It's also the location of an area called the "Research Triangle" which is a great place to retire. If you'd rather fly into Virginia, you can also land at the Richmond International Airport, which is around an hour and 40 minutes north of Lake Gaston.
Camping and enjoying the outdoors at Lake Gaston
While there are plenty of vacation rentals and hotels located around Lake Gaston, if you are looking for a more rustic experience, you can take advantage of the waterbody's great camping options. There are at least five different campsites located around the lake. The highest rated and most popular is Lake Gaston Americamps. Lake Gaston Americamps offers guests 120 campsites of all different sizes and eight cabins, each of which is big enough to fit around five people. One reviewer on Google said of the campsite: "It's [an] amazing place to take your kids and unplug from life. They have good internet service but there is so much to do you don't even remember your phone. Great family place." However, if this campground doesn't have what you are looking for, there are also other great options, including Thousand Trails Lake Gaston and Outdoor World Lake Gaston.
Once you've found the perfect spot to spend the night, it's time to get out and enjoy the water. Lake Gaston does have a public beach and swim area, which is located close to the Hydro Power Station. While the beach itself is not huge, it does have picnic tables and plenty of room for people to relax by the water. However, many reviewers echo the idea that to really enjoy the lake you should rent a boat and get out on the water. There are a few different options for boat rentals. Two good choices for renting boats are Lake Gaston Summer Rentals and Boat Rentals Lake Gaston. The former is by far the most popular in the area and charges anywhere between $429 to $1,349 for one-day rentals, depending on the type of boat you're looking for. Travelers often spend their days at Lake Gaston exploring small coves for swimming, wake boarding, tubing, and simply enjoying the sunrise or sunset.
Try some local wine at Lake Gaston
You can't take a trip to Lake Gaston without taking the time to sip on some scrumptious wine. Rosemont Vineyards and Winery is a famous name in the Virginia-North Carolina border area and is a location that grows, produces, and bottles its own wine. Guests can take in the beauty of the land from the grand comfort of the estate's heritage building trying different blends and appreciating the exquisite tastes. As one Google reviewer put it, "Hidden gem. Beautiful building, nice people and excellent wine. It can get busy on weekends, but the building and grounds handle large crowds well. It's a nice place to go and relax whether on a summer vacation or to make a day trip."
If you are willing to head a little away from the lake, check out Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard. The farm and vineyard produces non-traditional bottles of sangria and cider and also classics like Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay. One of the best parts of Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard is that interested guests can even opt to stay on the premises by booking an Airbnb listing advertised on their website.