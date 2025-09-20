A Small Idyllic Campground In California's Tahoe National Forest Hides A Secret Waterfall Swimming Hole
The Sierra Nevada in California is full of outstanding mountain scenery and spectacular landscapes. Located in Tahoe National Forest, you'll find a pretty little campground with an epic waterfall, formally known as North Fork Campground and North Fork Falls. This is a remote part of Northern California and somewhat difficult to reach — but you'll be rewarded if you do make the journey.
The closest big city to North Fork Campground is Sacramento, a popular California city, and it's about a one-hour drive west of Lake Tahoe and Tahoe City. The nearest major airport is Sacramento International Airport, about a 1.5-hour drive from the campground. The campground has 17 single-family sites. Facilities include vault toilets, picnic tables, and campfire rings. There is no cell service in the area, which is important to keep in mind when planning your trip. If you're visiting the waterfall, but not staying at the campsite, you'll need to park on the road. You'll find a small pullout on the roadside.
To reach North Fork Falls (also called Emigrant Falls), set off from the trailhead between campsites 9 and 10. There is no signage to designate this as the starting point, but look for the big fallen tree and you'll know you're going the right way. It's a short 0.6-mile return hike to the waterfall. Sturdy shoes are recommended as the trail is uneven with rocks, roots, and loose dirt.
Hiking to North Fork Falls
North Fork Falls is a stunning 25-foot waterfall and fantastic swimming hole, located on the North Fork of the North Fork American River. There are small rocks you can jump off of, however, the water here is cold and the rocks can be slippery. Visitors should be extremely careful when attempting to jump into the water, using an abundance of caution. There are no lifeguards or cell service, and the remote location means you're a long way away from emergency services. There are no facilities here (the nearest vault toilets are at the campground), so be sure to leave no trace of your visit.
The best time of day to visit North Fork Falls is in the morning, when there are far fewer crowds at the waterfall, or in the late afternoon. Most visitors arrive during the middle of the day, once the weather has warmed up, so time your visit to avoid midday crowds. If you want to explore more of Tahoe National Forest, you can also go swimming at Emerald Pools, an under-the-radar Sierra Nevada gem, or head to the idyllic French Meadows Reservoir with serene camping and lakeside views.