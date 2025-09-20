A Small Idyllic Campground In California's Tahoe National Forest Hides A Secret Waterfall Swimming Hole

The Sierra Nevada in California is full of outstanding mountain scenery and spectacular landscapes. Located in Tahoe National Forest, you'll find a pretty little campground with an epic waterfall, formally known as North Fork Campground and North Fork Falls. This is a remote part of Northern California and somewhat difficult to reach — but you'll be rewarded if you do make the journey.

The closest big city to North Fork Campground is Sacramento, a popular California city, and it's about a one-hour drive west of Lake Tahoe and Tahoe City. The nearest major airport is Sacramento International Airport, about a 1.5-hour drive from the campground. The campground has 17 single-family sites. Facilities include vault toilets, picnic tables, and campfire rings. There is no cell service in the area, which is important to keep in mind when planning your trip. If you're visiting the waterfall, but not staying at the campsite, you'll need to park on the road. You'll find a small pullout on the roadside.

To reach North Fork Falls (also called Emigrant Falls), set off from the trailhead between campsites 9 and 10. There is no signage to designate this as the starting point, but look for the big fallen tree and you'll know you're going the right way. It's a short 0.6-mile return hike to the waterfall. Sturdy shoes are recommended as the trail is uneven with rocks, roots, and loose dirt.