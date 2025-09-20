New York's Luxurious Adirondack Resort Is A Rustic Getaway Tucked In The Woodlands Of The High Peaks
New York's Adirondacks Park encompasses about six million acres of wilderness, including snowy summits, dense forests, and sparkling glacial lakes. Within the Adirondacks are the famed High Peaks, made up of 46 mountains towering over 4,000 feet. In the shadow of the High Peaks, a short drive from Lake Placid, the scenic New York lake offering endless activities and Olympic history, lies Whiteface Lodge.
Opened in 2005, Whiteface Lodge was built in the classic style of the Great Camps of the Gilded Age, complete with soaring ceilings and hand-hewn wood beams, massive stone fireplaces, and antler chandeliers. A stay at the all-suite Whiteface Lodge with its fine dining restaurant and pampering spa is the most cosseting way to explore the natural magnificence of the Adirondacks, where hiking and lake adventures abound in the summer and some of the East Coast's best skiing and snowboarding are found at Whiteface Mountain during winter.
Whiteface Lodge's charm also lies in its secluded setting, though it's within easy access to all the attractions of nearby Lake Placid. The nearest airport is Adirondack Regional Airport, about a 25-minute drive from Whiteface Lodge, which receives nonstop flights from New York and Boston. Travelers can also make the drive from major East Coast hubs, such as New York City (5.5 hours), Boston (5.5 hours), or Montreal (2.5 hours).
The best time to visit Whiteface Lodge depends on activities, with the resort's lakefront Canoe Club open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and ski season at nearby Whiteface Mountain typically running from November through April. The autumn offers stunning fall foliage and the holidays are an especially festive time as the enchanting lakeside city has been called one of America's 'most Christmassy.' Rates range from around $375 a night to over $3,000, and all include a sumptuous buffet breakfast.
Staying and dining at Whiteface Lodge
Whiteface Lodge beautifully captures the rugged spirit of the Adirondacks combined with refined service and five-star accommodations. Whiteface Lodge offers 96 suites, each a spacious sanctuary with gourmet kitchens, roaring fireplaces, balconies, elegant yet comfy furnishings made of natural wood and plush fabrics, and interior décor that feels more like a well-appointed home than a hotel room. The ultimate accommodations at Whiteface Lodge are the sprawling specialty suites, the Grand Lodge Suite and the Presidential Suite, that boast duplex layouts and sleep up to 10 and 12 guests respectively.
Dining on property is a special affair and the fine dining restaurant Kanu is an exceptional space evoking a hunting lodge feel with log beams framing floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the Adirondacks. Showcasing locally-sourced ingredients, breakfast and dinner are served daily from the open-view kitchen and enjoyed fireside. For less formal dining, Peak 47 is a convivial bar and grill where diners can tuck into hearty portions of upscale comfort food.
Brimming with activities, Whiteface Lodge is akin to a luxury summer camp for adults and children alike. Guests can plunge year-round in indoor and outdoor pools and jacuzzies, play tennis and basketball, bowl in the two-lane alley, shoot pool in the game room, explore the property on cross-country skis, and toast smores or sip cognac at the campfires throughout the property. The Lake Placid Spa offers a pampering menu of massages, facials, and body wraps, while the 24/7 fitness center won't disappoint gym-goers. During the summer, the resort's Canoe Club, a private beach set on the shore of Lake Placid, is where guests can reserve complimentary paddleboards and kayaks, charter larger boats, swim in the famous lake, or enjoy a waterfront lunch at the Canoe Club Grill.