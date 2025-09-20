New York's Luxurious Adirondack Resort Is A Rustic Getaway Tucked In The Woodlands Of The High Peaks

New York's Adirondacks Park encompasses about six million acres of wilderness, including snowy summits, dense forests, and sparkling glacial lakes. Within the Adirondacks are the famed High Peaks, made up of 46 mountains towering over 4,000 feet. In the shadow of the High Peaks, a short drive from Lake Placid, the scenic New York lake offering endless activities and Olympic history, lies Whiteface Lodge.

Opened in 2005, Whiteface Lodge was built in the classic style of the Great Camps of the Gilded Age, complete with soaring ceilings and hand-hewn wood beams, massive stone fireplaces, and antler chandeliers. A stay at the all-suite Whiteface Lodge with its fine dining restaurant and pampering spa is the most cosseting way to explore the natural magnificence of the Adirondacks, where hiking and lake adventures abound in the summer and some of the East Coast's best skiing and snowboarding are found at Whiteface Mountain during winter.

Whiteface Lodge's charm also lies in its secluded setting, though it's within easy access to all the attractions of nearby Lake Placid. The nearest airport is Adirondack Regional Airport, about a 25-minute drive from Whiteface Lodge, which receives nonstop flights from New York and Boston. Travelers can also make the drive from major East Coast hubs, such as New York City (5.5 hours), Boston (5.5 hours), or Montreal (2.5 hours).

The best time to visit Whiteface Lodge depends on activities, with the resort's lakefront Canoe Club open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and ski season at nearby Whiteface Mountain typically running from November through April. The autumn offers stunning fall foliage and the holidays are an especially festive time as the enchanting lakeside city has been called one of America's 'most Christmassy.' Rates range from around $375 a night to over $3,000, and all include a sumptuous buffet breakfast.