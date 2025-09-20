Michigan's Inviting Village On The Banks Of Lake Huron Has Exceptional Eats And Downtown Charm

Bordered by Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, and Lake Superior, the state of Michigan has tons of coastline to be explored. And one of the best ways to do this is to stay in a charming lakeside village and take in the views. While some of the most popular travel locations in Michigan are up in the northern part of the Lower Peninsula of the state near Mackinaw Island, if you want to get a little off the beaten path and have a quieter vacation, head over to Michigan's Sunrise Coast that borders Lake Huron. One inviting village on the banks of Lake Huron that is a great place to start is Sebewaing (pronounced See-ba-wing).

Located only around 40 minutes from Bay City with its historic downtown and cozy cafes and around two hours from Detroit (which happens to have one of the world's tallest brick buildings), Sebewaing is also easier to reach for out-of-state travelers than many of the other lakeside towns in Michigan, like Ossineke, which sits on Lake Huron's Sunrise Coast and is known for its beautiful beaches and famed dinosaurs. Plus, the town also has plenty of fun things to do from downtown stores to exceptional food.

As a town with a population of less than 2,000 people, Sebewaing doesn't have much in terms of hotels. However, there is one motel and a few vacation rentals available. If you are up for a more rustic adventure, you can also book a campsite at Sebewaing County Park, which has both tent sites and RV sites available. The park is also within walking distance of the town, has a few hiking trails, and even a fishing dock on the lake.