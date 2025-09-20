Between Nashville And Knoxville Is Tennessee's Underrated State Park With Stunning Waterfalls And Nearby Campgrounds
Tucked quietly between Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee's Burgess Falls State Park feels like an off-the-beaten-path secret garden. Located in a state already celebrated for having one of the most downright gorgeous waterfalls in the U.S., Burgess Falls is stepping up to claim its moment of fame. Here, the Falling Water River spills dramatically over layers of limestone, dropping 250 feet to split into three waterfalls. From the gentle 30-foot trickle of Little Falls to the 80-foot drama of Middle Falls and finally the thunderous 136-foot plunge of Burgess Falls, the park's cascades build to an unforgettable crescendo.
Spread across 217 acres, the park gives you just enough room to get lost in nature — or at least feel like it. Trails meander through the forest, along the river, and up to scenic lookouts. Every stretch hides a wilderness-wrapped treat, be it a twist of river or a sunlit cliff that begs for you to pause on your path. Easy to tackle but full of delights, Burgess Falls State Park is the perfect mix of casual exploration and outdoorsy fun.
While camping isn't allowed inside the park, Burgess Falls makes a perfect escape for a full day of adventure. Bring a sketchbook, sip something cold along the way, and let the falls set the tempo. This destination is proof that some of the best escapes aren't the biggest, and you don't need a crowd to feel awe. For the kind of quiet that makes you breathe deep and smile, all you need is a few trails, a river, and a cozy campground nearby.
Visit Burgess Falls State Park's trails and local campsites
Hikers and waterfall chasers get to choose their own adventure at Burgess Falls State Park. Want a steady build-up? The River Trail to Ridgetop Trail route takes you through the park on a trek full of waterfalls and wildlife. The path is about 1.5 miles long and can take up to an hour to complete. If you're craving something lighter, the Burgess Falls Trail is even shorter and leads to an overlook where the falls spread out in a stunning display. Relaxed and picturesque, this route is a delight for hikers young and old.
While you won't find overnight camping directly inside Burgess Falls State Park, you can still wake up to the whisper of running water and the rustle of woods at nearby Whispering Falls RV Park. Situated near the park entrance in Sparta, Tennessee, the property offers 23 campsites, full hookups, fire pits, a convenience store, showers, laundry facilities, and Wi-Fi. Meanwhile, Ragland Bottom sits lakeside about 20 minutes away and provides similar amenities, plus a day-use beach, fishing holes, and a boat ramp. It's perfect for anglers, paddlers, or those who want water views with their sunrise.
Also just 20 minutes from the state park's entrance, Defenders Retreat is another accommodation option to consider. The 259-acre farm features safari-style tents, picnic tables, fire pits, and serene spots for unwinding. Nearby Belle & Beau Acres is a rustic yet organized campground on a homestead in the town of Baxter. There, you'll find shady campsites, small creeks, and simple comforts, along with welcoming vibes. No matter which you choose, all of these options will keep you close enough to Burgess Falls that you can chase cascades by day and relax by night.
Plan your Burgess Falls trip and potential detours
Burgess Falls State Park welcomes visitors daily from 8 a.m. until half an hour before sunset, giving you plenty of daylight hours to spend wandering. Parking is available for visitors, trails are ready for hiking, and waterways are waiting to be explored. If you want to bring your furry friend, feel free; just remember that leashes are required. For those who want to dip a line, fishing is also allowed. However, hunting isn't permitted.
Getting to Burgess Falls is also easier than you might think, making it a perfect day trip or weekend escape from almost anywhere in Tennessee. Travelers flying in can land at Nashville International Airport (BNA), just over an hour's drive from the park. Once you're on the road, country highways will lead you east toward Sparta. Alternatively, if you're coming from historic downtown Knoxville, the drive will be longer but full of rolling hills and places to stop. Burgess Falls State Park is also accessible via a roughly 90-minute car ride from Chattanooga, Tennessee's "Scenic City." Conveniently placed between three of the state's biggest metro areas, this destination could be the perfect trip for any road trip lovers. Pack snacks, hiking shoes, and a sense of adventure, and you're in for a refreshing slice of wild Tennessee.
Looking to keep the outdoor adventures rolling? Just a stone's throw from Burgess Falls, Rock Island State Park is a great place to swim, hike, and camp. Beloved for its cascading falls and scenic overlooks, this park offers a perfect blend of relaxation and exploration. Whether you're hiking the trails or enjoying a swim, there's something for everyone here.