Between Nashville And Knoxville Is Tennessee's Underrated State Park With Stunning Waterfalls And Nearby Campgrounds

Tucked quietly between Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee's Burgess Falls State Park feels like an off-the-beaten-path secret garden. Located in a state already celebrated for having one of the most downright gorgeous waterfalls in the U.S., Burgess Falls is stepping up to claim its moment of fame. Here, the Falling Water River spills dramatically over layers of limestone, dropping 250 feet to split into three waterfalls. From the gentle 30-foot trickle of Little Falls to the 80-foot drama of Middle Falls and finally the thunderous 136-foot plunge of Burgess Falls, the park's cascades build to an unforgettable crescendo.

Spread across 217 acres, the park gives you just enough room to get lost in nature — or at least feel like it. Trails meander through the forest, along the river, and up to scenic lookouts. Every stretch hides a wilderness-wrapped treat, be it a twist of river or a sunlit cliff that begs for you to pause on your path. Easy to tackle but full of delights, Burgess Falls State Park is the perfect mix of casual exploration and outdoorsy fun.

While camping isn't allowed inside the park, Burgess Falls makes a perfect escape for a full day of adventure. Bring a sketchbook, sip something cold along the way, and let the falls set the tempo. This destination is proof that some of the best escapes aren't the biggest, and you don't need a crowd to feel awe. For the kind of quiet that makes you breathe deep and smile, all you need is a few trails, a river, and a cozy campground nearby.