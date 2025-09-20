This Long Island Hamlet With Coastal Parks, Festivals, And Foodie Finds Is One Of NYs Best Places To Live

Long Island has long been New York's seaside playground, with coastal communities and hidden walkable waterfronts that feel worlds away yet are within easy driving distance of Manhattan. While often associated with sprawling estates and exclusive beaches, Long Island is far more diverse. In fact, it's the most populous island in the United States and the largest by area, home to countless towns and hamlets. One of those is Baldwin, a suburban gem ranked as one of the best places to live in New York, with Niche.com giving it an overall A grade. With a population of roughly 33,500, Baldwin offers a mix of coastal parks, local restaurants, foodie favorites, and a lively calendar of community festivals.

Baldwin is a hamlet in the town of Hempstead in Nassau County, along the southern coastline of Long Island. Technically a suburb of New York City, it's just 21 miles from the heart of Brooklyn and 30 miles from Manhattan's Central Park. Depending on traffic, residents can easily live in Baldwin and commute to the city either by car or by taking the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and connecting to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) subway system.

Tree-lined streets showcase an eclectic mix of architecture: Victorian estates, Tudor homes, Cape Cod cottages, bungalows, and even a few working agricultural ranches. Apartment complexes and condominiums round out the housing options, offering choices for a range of budgets. Within its four square miles, Baldwin has a competitive school district, plenty of local businesses, and numerous recreational zones. In terms of cuisine, food lovers are spoiled for choice, with Creole flavors at the Flaming Grill, fresh seafood at Sonny's Canal House, and Italian classics at Novi. Of course, there is no shortage of classic American burger joints and diners around, too.