Chicago's Midway International Airport Is Changing How People See Airports With A Unique Family Night

Flying with children can be a challenge, and being around other people flying with kids can also be annoying. Although there are plenty of tips and tricks for how to make traveling with kids a less stressful experience, sometimes the most difficult part for first-time fliers — kids and parents — is not knowing what to expect. That's why in September of 2025, Chicago's Department of Aviation (CDA) is hosting two free family nights at Midway International Airport called Midway Family Night: Flying with Kids 101, giving parents or guardians and children a chance to explore the airport and get comfortable with travel procedures before the real deal. The first event took place on September 13, and an upcoming family night with two sessions, one from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and another from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 30, is already sold out (as of this writing).

Midway International Airport is one of America's most convenient airports, but it's also known as one of the worst due to its limited space, outdated facilities, and rampant delays. Family Night aims to help Midway redeem itself and make things just a little smoother by helping kids and parents prepare for travel. "Few experiences are as magical for a child as their first flight — and much of that wonder begins before the plane ever leaves the ground," CDA Commissioner Michael McMurray said in a City of Chicago press release. "At Midway Airport Family Night, we want young travelers and their families to feel that same sense of excitement and confidence as they move through the airport. This event is a chance to explore the journey together — from check-in to boarding — and to show kids that flying isn't just about the destination, it's about the adventure of the whole trip."