One Of America's Most Convenient Airports Is Also One Of Its Worst With Limited Space And Severe Delays
Getting to the airport can be a huge stressor. Thankfully, Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) takes this stress off your plate with its incredibly convenient location. It's just a 20-minute drive from the Chicago Loop and is easily accessible by several bus and subway routes (including a direct connection from downtown on the Orange line). Unfortunately, proximity is just one piece of the puzzle, and while Midway may be one of America's most convenient airports, it comes with some serious caveats.
Midway has only one terminal and three concourses, making it relatively small for an international airport. This means you won't waste precious time hunting down your gate (the entire airport can be traversed in about 15 minutes). Unfortunately, this limited space also means things feel cramped. And since the airport connects to 58 domestic and 11 international destinations, serving 22 million people annually, it gets busy! It's literally the world's busiest square mile for air traffic, according to Clear Channel Outdoor. Sadly, many of those flights aren't on time. Weather conditions, heavy air traffic, and an aging infrastructure mean you're likely to see that dreaded "Delayed" or "Canceled" notice on departure boards.
Nothing tests patience like maneuvering through crowded airports with luggage. Discovering your flight is delayed only exacerbates the situation. That initial feeling of claustrophobia can quickly transform into full-blown frustration. So, if you're planning a trip through Midway, adjust your expectations and plan accordingly!
How to successfully navigate crowds and delays at Chicago Midway International Airport
You've been warned that Chicago Midway gets packed. So, what can you do about it? Enter with the right mindset. Some pre-travel meditation and breathwork couldn't hurt, along with tips to stay calm in crowded airports. Noise-canceling headphones help ease auditory overwhelm while loose-fitted clothing makes you feel more comfortable from the jump.
Busy airports often translate to long lines, so arrive early and consider investing in TSA PreCheck to beat the crowds. Have you made it past security but are having trouble finding a quiet spot in this busy airport? Visit Midway's Chapel or Yoga Room for a calming environment. Traveling parents can nurse in the Mother's Room or let their kids enjoy the Play Area as they relax. Meanwhile, adults can book a day pass at the Club MDW, where they can chill, socialize, or grab a quiet drink.
A little foresight goes a long way when traveling, so come prepared. As a small airport, expect limited food options and slow service. We recommend packing a meal and bringing a refillable water bottle. And while you can't control flight delays, you can plan for the worst. Check the flight status before leaving for the airport. If it's too late, there are things to do immediately if your flight is delayed, such as finding a good waiting area or checking alternative flights at the airline desk. If it becomes an extended delay or a cancellation, ask for flight or hotel vouchers and rearrange plans at your final destination.