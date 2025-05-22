One Of America's Most Convenient Airports Is Also One Of Its Worst With Limited Space And Severe Delays

Getting to the airport can be a huge stressor. Thankfully, Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) takes this stress off your plate with its incredibly convenient location. It's just a 20-minute drive from the Chicago Loop and is easily accessible by several bus and subway routes (including a direct connection from downtown on the Orange line). Unfortunately, proximity is just one piece of the puzzle, and while Midway may be one of America's most convenient airports, it comes with some serious caveats.

Midway has only one terminal and three concourses, making it relatively small for an international airport. This means you won't waste precious time hunting down your gate (the entire airport can be traversed in about 15 minutes). Unfortunately, this limited space also means things feel cramped. And since the airport connects to 58 domestic and 11 international destinations, serving 22 million people annually, it gets busy! It's literally the world's busiest square mile for air traffic, according to Clear Channel Outdoor. Sadly, many of those flights aren't on time. Weather conditions, heavy air traffic, and an aging infrastructure mean you're likely to see that dreaded "Delayed" or "Canceled" notice on departure boards.

Nothing tests patience like maneuvering through crowded airports with luggage. Discovering your flight is delayed only exacerbates the situation. That initial feeling of claustrophobia can quickly transform into full-blown frustration. So, if you're planning a trip through Midway, adjust your expectations and plan accordingly!