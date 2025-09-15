A Huge Name In Domestic Airlines Is Considering New Routes To Popular Countries (What This Means For Future Travel)

Travelers planning a trip to Europe may have a new U.S. airline to choose from in the coming years. At the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's annual aerospace summit, which ran from September 9 to September 11 in Washington D.C., Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said that long-haul international flights could be on the horizon. He explained, via Flight Global, "We've got ... millions of folks that love Southwest Airlines. They would love to fly us to Europe, as an example." Southwest Airlines currently has a few international destinations already on its roster, including Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. At present, it's not clear which other countries could potentially be in Southwest's future, and there's no confirmed timeline.

However, the airline expanded its first partnership with an international carrier, Icelandair, in February of this year. Currently, travelers can conveniently fly into Baltimore, Denver, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, or Raleigh-Durham, and then take an Icelandair flight onward to Reykjavik. From there, Icelandair connects to nearly 40 cities throughout Europe, including popular destinations like Venice, Paris, and London. Southwest also recently announced partnerships with Taiwan-based carriers China Airlines, and EVA Air, indicating Southwest's shift to a more global model. The airline has also reportedly begun negotiations with pilot and flight attendant unions regarding future international routes.