Nestled Next To Zion National Park Is A Fast-Growing Utah City With Desert Charm And A Famed Ghost Town
After the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, Zion National Park is one of the most visited national parks in the U.S., and it's easy to see why. With incredible trails like this iconic river canyon trail that is full of adventures and natural beauty as well as another trail that has the reputation of being one of the most dangerous tourist attractions in a national park, Zion is essentially equal parts gorgeous scenery and equal parts heart-racing adventure. However, with such enormous popularity, Zion also draws immense crowds. So, if you want to escape the national park crowding and commotion, it's a good idea to get outside of the park and explore the natural beauty of the surrounding small communities and towns. One great place to do this is in Leeds, Utah.
Leeds is a small town in Utah with a population of less than 1,000 people. However, despite its current small population, this town is slated to grow very quickly in the next few years along with the rest of Southern Utah due to the area's natural beauty, mild climate, and continuous economic growth. Nestled right next to Zion National Park, Leeds also has plenty of opportunities for curious travelers who are interested in rugged but beautiful desert topography and perhaps even exploring the spookiness of a ghost town.
Leeds is located just outside of St. George, Utah, and is closest to Zion's other less-crowded entrance that is a gateway to backcountry canyons and trails. For travelers from out-of-state, the closest small airport is the Cedar City Regional Airport which is only a 35-minute drive away. The closest major airport is Harry Reid International in Las Vegas, which is around two hours away. As a small town, Leeds doesn't have any hotels, although it does have two RV parks and a few vacation rentals. You'll find more hotel options in St. George, a less than 20-minute drive from Leeds.
Enjoy the rugged desert scenery of Leeds, Utah
One of the best things about Leeds is that while it gives you access to the popular trails of Zion National Park, you can also use it as a jumping off point to enjoy some off-the-beaten-path desert scenery. There are plenty of trails around Leeds. One of the most popular is the Red Reef Trail, the beginning of which is just a 12-minute drive from town. Located in the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area, the Red Reef Trail is a challenging hike that runs a total distance of 2.2 miles. What this trail dishes out in terms of challenging terrain and sections involving scrambling, it gives out in equal measure with beautiful Cottonwood Canyon views.
Another popular hike that is less than a 20-minute drive from Leeds is the Babylon Arch Trail. Although an easier trail when compared to the Red Reef Trail, the Babylon Arch Trail does involve some wiggy descents. This 1.6 mile hike takes under an hour to complete, and the trail really shows off the area's unique desert scenery. One happy reviewer on AllTrails had this to say about the hike: "This was so much fun! There is so much to look at and explore. The trail was kind of hard to find and follow and there were tons of horse [flies] so make sure to [wear] bug spray. But overall, super great hike."
However, if you want to enjoy the desert views without having to embark on a tiring hike in the heat, you can always head to The Kiln by Leeds Creek. The trail — located in Dixie National Forest — can be a little bumpy but is wide enough to take a stroller on, so we recommend walking with your children. The Kiln at the end of the trail was created as part of the Silver Reef Mining Area.
Explore a real ghost town in Leeds, Utah
Located only a five-minute drive from Leeds is the Silver Reef Mining Area ghost town. Silver Reef used to be a thriving mining community in the late 1800s before operations started declining some 30 years later. Although this caused a lot of damage, the final straw that led to the settlement becoming the ghost town it is today was orchestrated by a devastating fire that destroyed most businesses and structures. This on top of the eventual plummeting in prices of silver in the early 1900s did the town in.
For those visitors interested in exploring the Silver Reef ghost town, you can start your tour by visiting the Wells Fargo Express Stop building which was constructed in 1877 and serves as a museum today. One visitor reviewed this site on Google by stating, "Excellent adventure! The museum is a treasure. Our guide was Glen, he is extremely knowledgeable about all of the mining that was done in the silver heydey of Silver Reef." You can also walk along what used to be yesteryear's Main Street to get a glimpse of what life may have looked like, but keep in mind that you won't feel like you are in the middle of nowhere due to the nearby subdivision.