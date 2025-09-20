Nestled Next To Zion National Park Is A Fast-Growing Utah City With Desert Charm And A Famed Ghost Town

After the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, Zion National Park is one of the most visited national parks in the U.S., and it's easy to see why. With incredible trails like this iconic river canyon trail that is full of adventures and natural beauty as well as another trail that has the reputation of being one of the most dangerous tourist attractions in a national park, Zion is essentially equal parts gorgeous scenery and equal parts heart-racing adventure. However, with such enormous popularity, Zion also draws immense crowds. So, if you want to escape the national park crowding and commotion, it's a good idea to get outside of the park and explore the natural beauty of the surrounding small communities and towns. One great place to do this is in Leeds, Utah.

Leeds is a small town in Utah with a population of less than 1,000 people. However, despite its current small population, this town is slated to grow very quickly in the next few years along with the rest of Southern Utah due to the area's natural beauty, mild climate, and continuous economic growth. Nestled right next to Zion National Park, Leeds also has plenty of opportunities for curious travelers who are interested in rugged but beautiful desert topography and perhaps even exploring the spookiness of a ghost town.

Leeds is located just outside of St. George, Utah, and is closest to Zion's other less-crowded entrance that is a gateway to backcountry canyons and trails. For travelers from out-of-state, the closest small airport is the Cedar City Regional Airport which is only a 35-minute drive away. The closest major airport is Harry Reid International in Las Vegas, which is around two hours away. As a small town, Leeds doesn't have any hotels, although it does have two RV parks and a few vacation rentals. You'll find more hotel options in St. George, a less than 20-minute drive from Leeds.