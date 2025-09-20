Connecticut's Gorgeous Glacial Lake Combines Recreation, Award-Winning Wine, And Fascinating History

With the advent of autumn, visions of brilliant foliage, wine harvests, charming towns, and crisp air beckon travelers to Connecticut's beautiful Litchfield County. One of the best ways to go leaf peeping is on a picturesque fall road trip route through the Litchfield Hills. Along the way, you can't miss a stop at Lake Waramaug, a glittering glacial lake that spans over 650 acres. Along the lake's western shore lies the 95-acre Lake Waramaug State Park, established in 1920, which was named for Chief Waramaug, a chief of the Potatuck Native American Tribe in the 18th century, who spent his summers there.

The lake offers a wide range of aquatic adventures, such as kayaking, paddleboarding, boating, fishing, and more. Back on land, travelers can survey the breathtaking lake views on hiking trails that lace through the surrounding hills. The six-mile road that circumnavigates the lake is also ideal for scenic drives and bike rides. Don't miss a wine tasting at Hopkins Vineyard, where you can sip delicious varietals made from grapes grown from vines overlooking the lake. And near Lake Waramaug, you'll find charming towns, cozy inns, and much more.

Lake Waramaug boasts unspoiled nature and serenity, but is easy to access. The nearest major airport is Bradley International Airport, which is 50 miles away in Hartford, a bustling yet underrated Connecticut city. The lake is also a two-hour drive from New York and a three-hour drive from Boston. Lake Waramaug is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset, and there is an entry fee for out-of-state vehicles ($15 on weekends and $10 on weekdays).