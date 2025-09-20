Connecticut's Gorgeous Glacial Lake Combines Recreation, Award-Winning Wine, And Fascinating History
With the advent of autumn, visions of brilliant foliage, wine harvests, charming towns, and crisp air beckon travelers to Connecticut's beautiful Litchfield County. One of the best ways to go leaf peeping is on a picturesque fall road trip route through the Litchfield Hills. Along the way, you can't miss a stop at Lake Waramaug, a glittering glacial lake that spans over 650 acres. Along the lake's western shore lies the 95-acre Lake Waramaug State Park, established in 1920, which was named for Chief Waramaug, a chief of the Potatuck Native American Tribe in the 18th century, who spent his summers there.
The lake offers a wide range of aquatic adventures, such as kayaking, paddleboarding, boating, fishing, and more. Back on land, travelers can survey the breathtaking lake views on hiking trails that lace through the surrounding hills. The six-mile road that circumnavigates the lake is also ideal for scenic drives and bike rides. Don't miss a wine tasting at Hopkins Vineyard, where you can sip delicious varietals made from grapes grown from vines overlooking the lake. And near Lake Waramaug, you'll find charming towns, cozy inns, and much more.
Lake Waramaug boasts unspoiled nature and serenity, but is easy to access. The nearest major airport is Bradley International Airport, which is 50 miles away in Hartford, a bustling yet underrated Connecticut city. The lake is also a two-hour drive from New York and a three-hour drive from Boston. Lake Waramaug is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset, and there is an entry fee for out-of-state vehicles ($15 on weekends and $10 on weekdays).
What to see and do at Lake Waramaug
The placid surface of Lake Waramaug invites a wide range of adventures, from peaceful kayaking to easy swims. You can rent kayaks and paddleboards during the summer season in the state park and glide around the picturesque lake. The state park's petite beach is also the ideal spot for picnicking, short strolls, and easy swims in the cool waters of the glacial lake. "The beach was small but very nice and clean," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "We were able to walk along the shore a bit and view the scenery, with beautiful hills in the background and take some nice pictures." Both expert and amateur anglers can also try out their reels in the fish-filled lake, which brims with a variety of bass and trout.
Connecticut is the unexpected US state that's actually a hiker's paradise. Hikers can embark on Waramaug's Trail, part of the Macricostas Preserve, from the base of the lake, which leads up to the 1,280-foot high Waramaug's Rock and offers spectacular lake views. Bikers and drivers can also circumnavigate the lake by the scenic six-mile road loop.
Close out the day with a visit to Hopkin's Vineyard, a family-owned winery that rests at an elevation of over 800 feet overlooking the lake. The Hopkins Farm dates to the mid-18th century, and vineyards were planted on the site in 1979. Today, you can stop by the bar for a wine flight of the delicious white, red, and sparkling wines produced by the lake. Hopkins Vineyard also often hosts events such as live music performances, arts and crafts classes, and more in its historic barn or expansive lawn.
Where to stay and eat near Lake Waramaug
For those who truly want to immerse in the beauty of Lake Waramaug, the Lake Waramaug campground encompasses a scenic lakefront setting that is open from Memorial Day to Columbus Day. The campground offers 76 sites for RVs and tents and six two-bedroom cabins for rent, as well as amenities such as bathhouses and picnic pavilions.
Across from Hopkins Vineyard is the Hopkins Inn and Restaurant, a cozy Lake Waramaug retreat that dates to the 19th century. With 11 rooms and two spacious apartments, this charming inn boasts old-fashioned elegance with stunning lake panoramas. Even if you're not staying, savor a meal at the Hopkins Inn Restaurant, which serves delicious Austrian-inspired cuisine at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The inn is open between late March and January 1, and the restaurant is open daily except for Mondays.
For the area's most luxurious lodging, venture about a 15-minute drive from Lake Waramaug to the Mayflower Inn & Spa in nearby Washington, a Connecticut town that inspired the fictional world of Gilmore Girls. Originally built as a school in the late 1800s, this stylish hideaway boasts 30 sumptuously decorated rooms, suites, and cottages in an idyllic lush landscape. The inn is famed for its Retreat at Mayflower Inn, a spacious 20,000-square foot spa sanctuary where guests can enjoy pampering treatments, participate in fitness classes, and swim in the indoor pool. The sprawling grounds also feature the manicured Shakespeare Garden, an outdoor swimming pool and tennis court. Off property, the nearby towns of Washington and New Preston brim with sophisticated boutiques, homeware stores, and cafes.