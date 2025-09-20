5 Places Rick Steves Prefers To Visit During Fall

Rick Steves is an advocate for fall shoulder season travel — and with good reason. The renowned travel expert, who has cumulatively clocked more than 100 months of travel throughout Europe, has found fall (September through November) to be the sweet spot between bustling summers and sleepy winters. A visit during the shoulder season window allows you to experience a city's pace in its most natural state: The last of the summer tourists have left, and locals return to their usual work and school routines.

Even the weather indulges you during fall — you get to dodge crippling European heatwaves (unless you're in Italy, the country with the highest amount of air-conditioned buildings in all of Europe) and avoid the chilling temperatures of winter months. Steves also points out that the days are long enough to check items off your itinerary, and most restaurants, cafes, and boutiques that would normally close in the off-season are still open, though at a more leisurely pace.

Economically, traveling in the fall presents another win. Chances are you'll find cheaper flights, better seat selections, and a wider range of affordable lodging options as well. Ready to book that fall holiday? Steves has shared a list of his favorite fall destinations.