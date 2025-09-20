5 Places Rick Steves Prefers To Visit During Fall
Rick Steves is an advocate for fall shoulder season travel — and with good reason. The renowned travel expert, who has cumulatively clocked more than 100 months of travel throughout Europe, has found fall (September through November) to be the sweet spot between bustling summers and sleepy winters. A visit during the shoulder season window allows you to experience a city's pace in its most natural state: The last of the summer tourists have left, and locals return to their usual work and school routines.
Even the weather indulges you during fall — you get to dodge crippling European heatwaves (unless you're in Italy, the country with the highest amount of air-conditioned buildings in all of Europe) and avoid the chilling temperatures of winter months. Steves also points out that the days are long enough to check items off your itinerary, and most restaurants, cafes, and boutiques that would normally close in the off-season are still open, though at a more leisurely pace.
Economically, traveling in the fall presents another win. Chances are you'll find cheaper flights, better seat selections, and a wider range of affordable lodging options as well. Ready to book that fall holiday? Steves has shared a list of his favorite fall destinations.
The Alps are primed for idyllic fall hikes
Whether you're planning to head to the Italian Dolomites or the Swiss Alps, fall offers numerous advantages. If you're a hiker, Rick Steves recommends visiting the Alps in early fall for trekking. In September, trails remain snow-free, offering panoramic views of nature dressed in full autumn regalia. Switzerland-bound travelers from September through early October are bound to encounter "fewer crowds, mild weather, and the ability to grab a room almost whenever and wherever they like," notes Steves on his website. You may even get a crash course in cow culture — that is, the festive return of cows from high pastures to village barns, a celebration that typically takes place in September or October in regions such as the Berner Oberland or Appenzell.
Mild temperatures also make a compelling case for visiting the Alps in the fall. Average highs range from 50 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit, creating ideal hiking conditions. Rain is also less likely to interfere with your hikes, unlike in summer, which tends to bring more showers and wind. Even if you aren't up for lacing up those hiking boots, you can drink in the autumnal beauty of the Swiss Alps from train windows on routes such as the Bernina Express or the Glacier Express, two of Europe's most scenic train rides, according to Steves.
Mediterranean Europe shines during autumn
Sadly, European countries are no strangers to overtourism, with the bulk of tourists descending on Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and France to chase the sun. That doesn't mean you should write off these places entirely. Shifting your travel dates from summer to fall can still give you a sunny European holiday without the surging crowds. Provence and the French Riviera, which average about 300 days of sunshine a year, can feel like a curse in the summer but turn into a blessing in the fall, when milder weather sets in and tourist crowds thin out. The same can be said for Greece in October, when destinations like Santorini and Crete are stripped of packed streets and intense summer heat. Take advantage of the still-warm seas and extra elbow room when sightseeing, though Rick Steves warns it won't totally be devoid of crowds, either.
Meanwhile, you'll still get to take advantage of wonderful weather in southern Italy in the fall, when the sea is still pleasant enough for swimming, and the beaches are noticeably quieter. Steves also favors autumn in Portugal, pointing out that the country is at its best with fewer crowds, lower prices, and incredible weather. Mallorca in October still gives you access to its beaches, as well as the opportunity to cycle around the island or discover its cultural offerings on foot instead of huddling in air-conditioned hotel rooms during the summer swelter.
Poland is an underappreciated gem in the fall
Poland in the fall is ideal Goldilocks weather: Neither too hot nor too cold, the perfect window before the country shifts to winter. Rick Steves has praised Poland as an underrated gem. In a trip report on his Rick Steves Travel Talks channel, he called Krakow a "fantasy medieval destination in Poland," describing it as tourist-friendly, accessible, gorgeous during the day, adding that "at night, it just sparkles." Fall also provided the perfect backdrop for his visit to the capital, Warsaw, where architectural monuments destroyed during World War II were rebuilt using old paintings as reference, according to Steves.
With mild temperatures of early fall, the season is also prime for taking in Poland's marvelous autumnal landscape, when forests are painted in a spectacular tableau of fiery fall colors. The leaves are best enjoyed while hiking in national parks such as Ojców or Roztocze, which make the nickname "Golden Polish Autumn" (Złota Polska Jesień) pretty much self-explanatory. Mid-September also marks grape-picking season in Zielona Góra, Poland's wine country, offering wine-tasting opportunities for curious oenophiles. Seasonal delicacies also start appearing on menus, featuring wild mushrooms stuffed into pierogis and hearty game dishes that evoke the flavors of autumn's forests.
Istanbul in the fall features bazaars to beaches
When planning a holiday to Istanbul, let the wave of summer tourists — who clog the tight alleyways of the Grand Bazaar and contribute to the hair-pulling queue lengths at the Hagia Sophia — contend with the city's humidity and sweltering heat. Though Rick Steves still considers it peak season, fall in Istanbul comes with less foot traffic and a far more pleasant experience for strolling.
In September, temperatures hold steady between 59 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit, and you'll most likely encounter more manageable crowds while visiting Istanbul's highlights like the Topkapi Palace or the Underground Cistern. A dip in the waters off Florya and Kilyos beaches is still possible during this season, though evenings turn noticeably cooler without being uncomfortable. Still, Steves cautions that shoulder season days can bring moderate swings in weather, so pack a jacket or shawl just in case. Fall in this continent-spanning city also ushers in a flurry of cultural happenings. Art takes center stage during the autumn run of the Istanbul Biennale, while musical events such as the Akbank Jazz Festival and Republic Day round out October with festive parties and fireworks.
Raise your glasses to Germany in October
Germany in the fall perfectly encapsulates Rick Steves' reasoning behind autumn travel: Pleasant weather, fewer tourists, and — in the case of Germany — the opportunity to raise a frothing beer stein while toasting your fellow revelers in Munich during Oktoberfest. But this renowned beer festival is not the only highlight. For Steves, the vivid display of colors blanketing forests and the many festivals celebrating wine and harvests across towns and villages are reason enough to visit.
Baden-Baden unfurls fall colors like no other, and the nearby Black Forest — which Steves considers somewhat overrated — remains a great stomping ground to view the autumn foliage. Western Germany's Mosel region, frequented by Steves for its "quaint cobbled towns and storybook castles," as he notes on his website, hosts Germany's oldest wine festival, Moselfest Winningen. Held in early fall, the 10-day celebration features parades, concerts, and a stunning display of fireworks over the Mosel River. Another seasonal tradition is Erntedank, the German version of Thanksgiving, which takes place in early October. Rooted in ancient harvest rituals, the holiday is still marked in rural areas with church masses, parades, fairs, and farmers' markets.