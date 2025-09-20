One Of California's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Less-Crowded Yosemite Alternative That Doesn't Skimp On Wild Views

Nearly 3 million people explored Yosemite National Park from January to September 2025, according to figures from the National Park Service. Along with Zion National Park and the Grand Canyon, it's one of the most visited national parks in the United States. And while there's no debating Yosemite's natural beauty, you'll have to share its well-known attractions — like this wildly popular trail that's also one of America's most dangerous hikes — with lots of other visitors. Travelers in search of solitude might consider a nearby alternative: Dinkey Lakes Wilderness, one of California's best-kept secrets, offers equally breathtaking views and far fewer crowds.

Located in Sierra National Forest, about a 2.5-hour drive southeast of Yosemite, Dinkey Lakes is adjacent to the Ansel Adams and John Muir Wildernesses. Wilderness areas differ from national parks in that they are public lands where roads are prohibited and only non-motorized activities are permitted (with the exception of motorized wheelchairs).

For visitors, this usually means less infrastructure and fewer crowds — ideal conditions for exploring spaces like the pristine alpine lakes and pine forests of Dinkey Lakes. You'll need a car to reach the area, which isn't well served by public transportation, and since roads are rugged, a four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended.