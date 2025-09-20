One Of California's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Less-Crowded Yosemite Alternative That Doesn't Skimp On Wild Views
Nearly 3 million people explored Yosemite National Park from January to September 2025, according to figures from the National Park Service. Along with Zion National Park and the Grand Canyon, it's one of the most visited national parks in the United States. And while there's no debating Yosemite's natural beauty, you'll have to share its well-known attractions — like this wildly popular trail that's also one of America's most dangerous hikes — with lots of other visitors. Travelers in search of solitude might consider a nearby alternative: Dinkey Lakes Wilderness, one of California's best-kept secrets, offers equally breathtaking views and far fewer crowds.
Located in Sierra National Forest, about a 2.5-hour drive southeast of Yosemite, Dinkey Lakes is adjacent to the Ansel Adams and John Muir Wildernesses. Wilderness areas differ from national parks in that they are public lands where roads are prohibited and only non-motorized activities are permitted (with the exception of motorized wheelchairs).
For visitors, this usually means less infrastructure and fewer crowds — ideal conditions for exploring spaces like the pristine alpine lakes and pine forests of Dinkey Lakes. You'll need a car to reach the area, which isn't well served by public transportation, and since roads are rugged, a four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended.
Plan your trip to Dinkey Lakes Wilderness
For a spectacular overview of the park, check out the 7-mile Dinkey Lakes Trail. The moderately strenuous hike leads past four gorgeous lakes, looping back to the starting point with around 900 feet of elevation gain along the way. It takes 3 to 4 hours to complete, and longer if you stop to swim or picnic during the hike. If you're short on time, try the Mystery Lake via Dinkey Lakes Trail, a moderate 3-mile out-and-back hike that can be done in as little as an hour. But since the trail offers sweeping vistas of forests and lakes, you won't want to rush it.
You can pitch a tent and spend the night in Dinkey Lakes, but camping is only allowed if you obtain a permit (applications are available online). Otherwise, the closest lodgings, like the rustic Tamarack Sierra Lodge (about $125 per night), are about an hour's drive away.
The closest town with food options and services is Shaver Lake, also about an hour's drive from Dinkey Lakes Wilderness. You'll find more accommodations here, including the Shaver Lake Village Hotel (about $200 per night); go for burgers at Hungry Hut and coffee at Shaver Lake Coffee and Deli, then stock up on picnic supplies at one of the town's small markets. The closest major airport is Fresno Yosemite International Airport, about 2 hours away by car. Fresno is known as the gateway to Yosemite National Park, and for good reason. Make it a dedicated stop on your trip, and you won't regret it.