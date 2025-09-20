Hidden In White Mountain National Forest Is An Iconic New Hampshire Waterfall With Ethereal Swimming Pools
Thanks to quiet hiking trails, stylish B&Bs, and postcard-like scenery, the White Mountains are considered one of the most romantic mountain regions in New England. And while there's no doubt that some activities are particularly suited to a cozy weekend for two — like tasting wines at Seven Birches Winery or dining by candlelight at the Wentworth Inn — some of the dreamiest experiences in this New Hampshire mountain range are free (or nearly free) and open to all. Perhaps the best example of this is Diana's Baths, a series of cascading waterfalls with ethereal natural pools in the town of Bartlett.
The 75-foot waterfalls, part of the White Mountain National Forest, are located along Lucy Brook, just outside the village of North Conway. Fed from Big Attitash Mountain, the brook flows freely in spring, when water levels peak, making it a great time to enjoy the views from the hiking trail. The stream is calmer in summer, when it's easier (and safer) to explore the waterfall pools and climb on the rocks around the cascades' base. And while Diana's Baths aren't showing up on any list of the world's most spectacular waterfalls, they're still a gorgeous and impressive sight for anyone who makes the effort to visit them.
Plan your trip to Diana's Baths
One of the best things about Diana's Baths is how accessible they are. Visitors can park at the entrance to the hiking trail ($5 per vehicle at a self-serve kiosk) and walk to the waterfalls along an easy-to-navigate gravel path that's just over half a mile in length. Once you reach the main attraction, enjoy a picnic or a dip in the water. On a busy day, head just upstream to find a quieter spot to take a break. The out-and-back trail takes 30 to 60 minutes to complete, depending on how much time you spend at the falls, and it's both kid- and dog-friendly, provided that dogs are leashed. If you're looking for a more challenging hike, the parking lot doubles as a trailhead for the difficult 10-mile loop over North Moat Mountain.
After the hike, grab a meal at Chef's Bistro or Moat Mountain Smokehouse and Brewing Co., both located in nearby North Conway. There are several lodgings in town, including the high-end Eastern Slope Inn Resort (from around $200 per night) and the cute, budget-friendly Starlight Lodge North Conway ($150 per night). While exploring the region, consider a stay at this family-owned resort hidden in the White Mountains.
You'll want a car to explore the region, which isn't well served by public transportation. Rentals are easily found at the nearest airport, Portland International Jetport in Maine, a 60-mile drive from the falls.