Hidden In White Mountain National Forest Is An Iconic New Hampshire Waterfall With Ethereal Swimming Pools

Thanks to quiet hiking trails, stylish B&Bs, and postcard-like scenery, the White Mountains are considered one of the most romantic mountain regions in New England. And while there's no doubt that some activities are particularly suited to a cozy weekend for two — like tasting wines at Seven Birches Winery or dining by candlelight at the Wentworth Inn — some of the dreamiest experiences in this New Hampshire mountain range are free (or nearly free) and open to all. Perhaps the best example of this is Diana's Baths, a series of cascading waterfalls with ethereal natural pools in the town of Bartlett.

The 75-foot waterfalls, part of the White Mountain National Forest, are located along Lucy Brook, just outside the village of North Conway. Fed from Big Attitash Mountain, the brook flows freely in spring, when water levels peak, making it a great time to enjoy the views from the hiking trail. The stream is calmer in summer, when it's easier (and safer) to explore the waterfall pools and climb on the rocks around the cascades' base. And while Diana's Baths aren't showing up on any list of the world's most spectacular waterfalls, they're still a gorgeous and impressive sight for anyone who makes the effort to visit them.