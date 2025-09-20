Washington's Underrated Island Is A Rich Mix Of Lush Forest, Glimmering Lakes, And Incredible Adventure
Fancy hiking through lush forests and catching a moment of zen at a tranquil waterfall before going on an epic marine adventure? Orcas Island is the steepest and, at 56.9 square miles, the largest of the San Juan Islands, with a population just under 5,000. The San Juans form an archipelago of around 172 islands that are part of Washington and float between the state and Vancouver Island, Canada.
A common way to get to Orcas is to catch the Washington State Ferry from Anacortes. Timings for the ferries vary: A direct journey can take under an hour to up to two hours, but it's a scenic ride with an observation deck and a restaurant on board. A longer ferry that takes over three hours stops at Friday Harbor before Orcas Island. You can drive your car onto the ferry — just make sure to book early, as it does fill up – or buy your ticket at the port if you're not bringing a car. If you're strapped for time, you can get a seaplane from Bellingham.
Data can be a bit patchy on Orcas Island, especially if you get away from the populated areas like Eastsound or Orcas Village. This may be a welcome chance to log off, and most guesthouses will have Wi-Fi, but do keep this in mind if you urgently need to stay connected while on the island. There is a selection of resorts if you want to live elegantly, bed and breakfasts and inns for a comfortable but affordable stay, rental options if you prefer to live like a local, and camping at Moran State Park.
Exploring Orcas Island's forests and lakes
Moran State Park is an oasis of diverse trees, stunning viewpoints, and abundant nature. There are 38 miles of nature trails to explore in the park, with routes ranging from quick and easy to long and strenuous. This includes the 6.7-mile loop to Mount Constitution's summit, which at 2,409 feet is the highest point in the San Juan Islands. Here you can explore an observation tower erected in 1936 and gaze across the milky Salish Sea toward Mt. Baker and the other San Juan islands. This is a challenging hike with steep inclines, so if you don't fancy walking, you can also drive to the top.
If you'd prefer a more relaxing hike, the Cascade Falls Trail is less than a mile long and loops through vibrant forests and past mossy trees toward refreshing waterfalls, and there are plenty of moderate hikes in the area that wind around Moran's serene lakes and provide stunning mountain views. Mount Constitution and Cascade Falls are the top-rated trails in the park on AllTrails, but if you're looking for even more peaceful, quiet hikes in the area, take a 20-minute boat ride to visit Sucia Island, the most secluded San Juan Island. You can also take a 35-minute ferry to Lopez Island, where you can kayak or bike.
Whale watching, kayaking, and adventure in Orcas Island
No trip to a place called Orcas Island would be complete without spotting majestic killer whales, also called orcas. There are various half-day whale-watching adventures you can book departing the island, where you can board a small yacht, speedboat, or kayak and cruise along the sea as you search for the marine predators. The best months to spot ocean dwellers around Orcas Island are April to October, although you can still see them at other times. Humpback whale-spotting season usually lasts from the end of summer through mid-autumn, so you can aim for August through October to get the best odds of seeing orcas or whales. While seeing wild animals is never a total guarantee, some tour companies boast a 98% whale spotting rate, and many will let you rebook your next tour for free or give your money back if you don't see the advertised whales or orcas.
Orcas Island sits atop the Salish Sea, and alongside multiple types of orcas and humpback whales, you can also spot other creatures on these trips, including sea lions, seals, and bald eagles, among many different bird species. Other oceanic adventures you might want to try during your stay on Orcas Island include learning to sail, canoeing, boating, and a night kayaking tour where you can see bioluminescent plankton. Kayaks, canoes, bicycles, e-bikes, and mopeds are available to rent across the island, so you can explore Orcas Island however you want, either as part of a tour or on your own. After you're done exploring the outdoors, check out boutique shops, art galleries, and great restaurants at Eastsound Village.