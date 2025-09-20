Washington's Underrated Island Is A Rich Mix Of Lush Forest, Glimmering Lakes, And Incredible Adventure

Fancy hiking through lush forests and catching a moment of zen at a tranquil waterfall before going on an epic marine adventure? Orcas Island is the steepest and, at 56.9 square miles, the largest of the San Juan Islands, with a population just under 5,000. The San Juans form an archipelago of around 172 islands that are part of Washington and float between the state and Vancouver Island, Canada.

A common way to get to Orcas is to catch the Washington State Ferry from Anacortes. Timings for the ferries vary: A direct journey can take under an hour to up to two hours, but it's a scenic ride with an observation deck and a restaurant on board. A longer ferry that takes over three hours stops at Friday Harbor before Orcas Island. You can drive your car onto the ferry — just make sure to book early, as it does fill up – or buy your ticket at the port if you're not bringing a car. If you're strapped for time, you can get a seaplane from Bellingham.

Data can be a bit patchy on Orcas Island, especially if you get away from the populated areas like Eastsound or Orcas Village. This may be a welcome chance to log off, and most guesthouses will have Wi-Fi, but do keep this in mind if you urgently need to stay connected while on the island. There is a selection of resorts if you want to live elegantly, bed and breakfasts and inns for a comfortable but affordable stay, rental options if you prefer to live like a local, and camping at Moran State Park.