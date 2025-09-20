Michigan's Thumb Region Hides An Underrated Beach With Serene Charm And Crystal-Clear Waters

Michigan isn't short on places to catch the sunshine and enjoy some time by the water. Lake Michigan unsurprisingly plays the starring role when it comes to beach days, but it's not the only one. The state's resplendent Thumb Coast region — so called for its uncanny resemblance to a mitten's thumb on the map — harbors secret beaches along the picturesque shoreline of Lake Huron. Larned Road Beach is one such place, where the calm and crystalline waters of the Great Lake meet soft sand.

As the name suggests, Larned Road Beach is at the end of Larned Road, where it runs out of land and Lake Huron takes over. It's just a couple of minutes by car (or a 20-minute walk) from the charming lakeside village of Port Austin, just one of many picture-perfect Michigan towns. The public beach doesn't feature many facilities, such as restrooms, lifeguards, and dedicated parking (street parking is available by the entrance). But this means the crowds are smaller, and the atmosphere is more laid back.

The water here is ideal for kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding. It's also great for family outings, with the beach's fine sand making for great sandcastle-building material. If you want to bring your dog along, they'll have to stay on a leash. And those who prefer to stay dry can stroll along the shoreline and take in the natural sights. Turtle Rock, an outcropping of boulders, sits just offshore and is great for photo ops.