Michigan's Thumb Region Hides An Underrated Beach With Serene Charm And Crystal-Clear Waters
Michigan isn't short on places to catch the sunshine and enjoy some time by the water. Lake Michigan unsurprisingly plays the starring role when it comes to beach days, but it's not the only one. The state's resplendent Thumb Coast region — so called for its uncanny resemblance to a mitten's thumb on the map — harbors secret beaches along the picturesque shoreline of Lake Huron. Larned Road Beach is one such place, where the calm and crystalline waters of the Great Lake meet soft sand.
As the name suggests, Larned Road Beach is at the end of Larned Road, where it runs out of land and Lake Huron takes over. It's just a couple of minutes by car (or a 20-minute walk) from the charming lakeside village of Port Austin, just one of many picture-perfect Michigan towns. The public beach doesn't feature many facilities, such as restrooms, lifeguards, and dedicated parking (street parking is available by the entrance). But this means the crowds are smaller, and the atmosphere is more laid back.
The water here is ideal for kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding. It's also great for family outings, with the beach's fine sand making for great sandcastle-building material. If you want to bring your dog along, they'll have to stay on a leash. And those who prefer to stay dry can stroll along the shoreline and take in the natural sights. Turtle Rock, an outcropping of boulders, sits just offshore and is great for photo ops.
Where to stay and dine in Port Austin
The swimming and sunshine can work up your appetite, so consider packing a picnic for a waterside meal. Otherwise, your best bet for finding food is to drive or walk into Port Austin. The village has a small, central hub for shopping and dining. On a hot day, Blue Moon Ice Cream Shoppe's waffle cones are hard to resist. The selection is impressive, with more than 60 flavors some days, and they also serve shakes.
The Landing of Port Austin Tavern is a popular spot for heartier meals, known for its deep-dish Detroit-style pizzas and wings. When it comes to breakfast, Cafe 53 North puts on a good spread at an affordable price.
Considering its size, Port Austin has an impressive selection of hotels, bed-and-breakfasts, lodges, and cottages. Many of these have their unique charms, notably the Garfield Inn. It hosts you in a 19th-century Italianate home and has an on-site bar and outdoor cigar lounge. For something more rugged, camping is available at this sandy beach state park on Lake Huron that's just 15 minutes away. If you're flying from out of state, your best option is to land in Detroit, which is about a 2.5-hour drive from Port Austin. While you're there, spend some time browsing the overflowing shops of one of Detroit's most desirable suburbs.