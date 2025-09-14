One Of Detroit's Most Desirable Suburbs Is A Laid-Back City Overflowing With Shops And Endless Family Fun

From "the Paris of the Midwest" to picture-perfect small towns, Michigan is full of fascinating places to visit. About 30 miles outside of Detroit, you'll find the affluent suburb of Novi, Michigan, known for its shopping and family fun. With a population of about 66,000 people, Novi is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state as well one of the wealthiest.

Novi is best known for Twelve Oaks Mall, one of the biggest malls in the state. Home to nearly 200 stores, Twelve Oaks has been a Michigan landmark since 1977.You'll find even more shops and restaurants in Novi Town Center and Twelve Mile Crossing. Along with visiting the popular chain stores, take some time to stop by local shops like Read It Again Books, a cozy used bookstore. Additionally, Novi is a hotspot for family fun thanks to popular spots like the 10-acre entertainment center Paradise Park and Michigan State University's Tollgate Farm. (MSU is located in nearby East Lansing, also home to a museum where the architecture rivals the art.)