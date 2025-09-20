The 'Peach Capital Of World' Is A Gorgeous Georgia Getaway Laced With Orchards And Scenic Farmlands
In the United States, peaches have long been a symbol of summer. With their sweetness and versatility, they're the perfect fruit for everything from pies to preserves to simply serving with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. One of the best summer food festivals in America is the Georgia Peach Festival, which pays tribute to those who grow, love, and adore the fruit. Held in Fort Valley and Byron, the festival features parades and concerts. It also features the world's largest peach cobbler, a massive and scene-stealing dessert baked in an 11x5-foot pan that is built from repurposed school bus floor panels, which come from the Blue Bird Corporation, also headquartered in Fort Valley.
Fort Valley's identity is inseparable from the peach. Named the county seat when Peach County was created in 1924, this small city earned its global title of "peach capital of the world" thanks to the success of the Elberta peach, developed by local grower Samuel Henry Rumph. Today, Peach County produces over 1.6 million bushels each year, and Fort Valley remains a hub for both the industry and appreciation of the fruit. The city is just two hours away from the world's busiest airport in Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and about half an hour from the underrated birthplace of southern rock, Macon.
Fort Valley's peach orchards
Peach cultivation in Fort Valley is led by two established orchards: Lane Southern Orchards and Pearson Farm. Lane Southern Orchards was founded in 1908 and spans more than 11,000 acres. The farm produces over 35 varieties of peaches. Its market, open year-round, sells fresh fruit during the season along with preserved goods, vegetables, and bakery items. Visitors can enjoy casual dining at the farm's Peachtree Cafe – breakfast, lunch, dinner, and yes, plenty of peachy desserts — and take part in seasonal events like strawberry picking and the fall corn maze.
Pearson Farm has been family-run for five generations. It manages 1,500 acres of peach trees and 2,000 acres of pecan groves. The farm store opens in mid-May, offering fresh peaches, peach ice cream, and other products. Pearson holds the Guinness World Record for the heaviest peach, which was picked in 2018 and weighed in at a whopping 1.8 pounds, over five times the weight of an average peach. Together, these orchards contribute to Fort Valley's identity as a key producer within Georgia's fruit industry.
Fort Valley's farms and farmhouses
Visitors will also find that the city has plenty of farmland and food offerings that are worth exploring. Georgia Pecan Farms, a family-run operation with over 35 years of experience, spans more than 1,500 acres of pecan groves. Their dedication to variety and quality yields nuts like Pawnee and Kiowa, prized for their size, oil content, and buttery texture. Visitors interested in specialty agriculture can learn how different pecan varieties are cultivated for distinct flavors, shell thickness, and seasonal uses. Do note that the farm's storefront is closed until mid-October, as pecan season usually runs from October to December.
Not far away, Pineola Farms & Gardens offers a different take on farm life. Set on land worked since 1865, this former plantation is now a wedding and event venue nestled among 160-year-old pine trees and curated flower gardens. The original Bassett home, with its 14-foot ceilings and antique doors, is a 140-year historical marvel that should be considered a meaningful part of the area's built heritage. Its seasonal flower gardens and shaded paths offer a peaceful, appointment-only detour for visitors interested in heritage landscaping and Southern horticulture.