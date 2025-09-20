The 'Peach Capital Of World' Is A Gorgeous Georgia Getaway Laced With Orchards And Scenic Farmlands

In the United States, peaches have long been a symbol of summer. With their sweetness and versatility, they're the perfect fruit for everything from pies to preserves to simply serving with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. One of the best summer food festivals in America is the Georgia Peach Festival, which pays tribute to those who grow, love, and adore the fruit. Held in Fort Valley and Byron, the festival features parades and concerts. It also features the world's largest peach cobbler, a massive and scene-stealing dessert baked in an 11x5-foot pan that is built from repurposed school bus floor panels, which come from the Blue Bird Corporation, also headquartered in Fort Valley.

Fort Valley's identity is inseparable from the peach. Named the county seat when Peach County was created in 1924, this small city earned its global title of "peach capital of the world" thanks to the success of the Elberta peach, developed by local grower Samuel Henry Rumph. Today, Peach County produces over 1.6 million bushels each year, and Fort Valley remains a hub for both the industry and appreciation of the fruit. The city is just two hours away from the world's busiest airport in Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and about half an hour from the underrated birthplace of southern rock, Macon.