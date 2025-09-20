Boston's Lovely Suburb With Walkable Charm Was Named One Of America's Best Places To Live For Quality Of Life

If you've ever dreamed of a suburb that combines city access with small-town ease, Malden, Massachusetts, might be your perfect match. In fact, for 2025 to 2026, U.S. News highlighted Malden as one of the top five places to live for quality of life. U.S. News evaluates cities using a comprehensive methodology that considers factors such as housing affordability, job market strength, healthcare access, and quality of life. The organization then analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, and other reputable sources to assess each city's performance in these areas. This data-driven approach ensures that rankings reflect the real experiences of residents, providing a reliable guide for those seeking the best places to live. Their methodology places extra emphasis on the everyday perks that actually matter — things like easy commutes, walkable streets, and convenient services that make life feel effortless without losing the town's personality. From sunny weekends at the lively Malden Farmers Market, where fresh produce, baked goods, and artisanal treats fill the stalls to quiet tree-lined walkable streets, the town delivers lifestyle perks without skipping a beat.

According to U.S. News, Malden is home to roughly 66,584 residents, with a median age of 34.7, creating a mix of energetic young adults and established families. About 71% of commuters drive, while 24% hop on public transport, making it easy to enjoy city life without enduring a long grind. Compared to Boston's "Garden City" suburb of Newton, Malden strikes a sweet balance: streets with local cafes like Bikeeny Caffe where they serve up fresh brews and eats while remembering your name with plenty of green space available, too. Fellsmere park offers a natural escape for moments of serenity and reconnection to nature, while the overall community vibe feels friendly and approachable. Errands, weekend adventures, and impromptu meetups are all effortlessly woven into daily life, keeping residents connected without feeling crowded.