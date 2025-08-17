A Series Of Islands Off Boston's Coast Is An Idyllic Massachusetts Oasis For Outdoor Recreation And Harbor Views

The city of Boston sits on the Shawmut Peninsula, a piece of land that was aptly called Mushauwomuk ("the boat landing place") in the language of the native Massachusett tribe. Though the city is connected to the mainland, it faces the vast Boston harbor — the largest seaport in New England, which opens onto the Massachusetts Bay and the Atlantic Ocean — and an archipelago of dozens of islands.

Welcome to Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park, an idyllic oasis that's easily accessible from Boston by public ferry. The park comprises 34 islands and peninsulas, some of which are open to visitors. Outdoor recreation awaits, including hiking, fishing, birdwatching, swimming, picnicking, and even camping, depending on the island.

The islands are home to historic monuments, as well. Sailing past Little Brewster Island, you'll spot the country's oldest continually used and last staffed lighthouse, Boston Light. First lit in 1716, the National Historic Landmark is now in use by the U.S. Coast Guard — and still shines a powerful beam that's visible up to 27 miles away.