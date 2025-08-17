A Series Of Islands Off Boston's Coast Is An Idyllic Massachusetts Oasis For Outdoor Recreation And Harbor Views
The city of Boston sits on the Shawmut Peninsula, a piece of land that was aptly called Mushauwomuk ("the boat landing place") in the language of the native Massachusett tribe. Though the city is connected to the mainland, it faces the vast Boston harbor — the largest seaport in New England, which opens onto the Massachusetts Bay and the Atlantic Ocean — and an archipelago of dozens of islands.
Welcome to Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park, an idyllic oasis that's easily accessible from Boston by public ferry. The park comprises 34 islands and peninsulas, some of which are open to visitors. Outdoor recreation awaits, including hiking, fishing, birdwatching, swimming, picnicking, and even camping, depending on the island. Check out the top national parks in the country for spotting wildlife, according to visitor reviews.
The islands are home to historic monuments, as well. Sailing past Little Brewster Island, you'll spot the country's oldest continually used and last staffed lighthouse, Boston Light. First lit in 1716, the National Historic Landmark is now in use by the U.S. Coast Guard — and still shines a powerful beam that's visible up to 27 miles away.
Ferry-hop around the Boston Harbor Islands
The easiest way to explore Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park is by boat. In summer, daily ferries run from Boston's Long Wharf and Hingham Shipyard to Spectacle Island (30 minutes), Georges Island (30 to 45 minutes), and Peddocks Island (35 minutes). There's more limited service in spring and fall, and no service in winter. Round-trip fares cost $24.95 per person ($17.95 for children), and though boat departure times are scheduled, tickets aren't timed: visitors can catch any ferry back to Boston.
On the 114-acre Spectacle Island, a serene city escape to swim and hike, you can catch a jazz concert after hiking the island's trails, taking in sweeping harbor views, and cooling off at a dedicated swimming beach. Enjoy a picnic and a ranger-guided tour of the Civil War-era fort on Georges Island, and spot a wide range of birds while strolling around Peddocks Island. It's one of the largest islands in the park, and the only one where you can stay overnight. Campsites ($20, or $8 for MA residents) and yurts ($140, or $55 for MA residents) are available, and reservations are required.
Where to stay (and find authentic clam chowder) near the Boston Harbor Islands
Another way to see the Boston Harbor Islands by boat is on an educational cruise run by the National Park Service and U.S. Coast Guard staff. The two-hour excursion takes visitors past historic lighthouses — Boston Light, Graves Light, and Long Island Light — on islands that are currently inaccessible to the public. Tickets cost $41 ($30 for children), and you can bring your own food and drinks onboard.
Apart from camping on Peddocks Island or the snack stand on Spectacle Island, the Boston Harbor Islands don't have much in the way of lodgings or dining options. It's best to pack a picnic (and plenty of water) if you're venturing into the park. Staying near Long Wharf offers easy access to the ferry terminal. The Dagny Boston ($271 per night in summer) and Harborside Inn ($321 per night) are both conveniently near the waterfront.
Sample New England-style seafood nearby at the elegant State Street Provisions or stop into the vibrant Quincy Market for clam chowder and fresh oysters. If you're sticking around the city, don't miss a visit to Boston Common, America's oldest public park. When you're ready to catch a flight out, Boston's international airport is just a 10-minute drive (or 20 minutes by public transportation) from the Long Wharf area.