Boston's Leafy Suburb Known As The 'Garden City' Is Made Up Of 13 Charming, Friendly Massachusetts Villages
It's a widely seen phenomenon that wealthy suburbs in close proximity to population centers grow and thrive due to urban sprawl. Especially when raising a family, former city residents look for more space and a higher quality of life. Manhattan has the chic town of Greenwich in Connecticut and Chicago has the timeless neighborhood of Oak Park, but if you're stopping in Boston, consider the suburban gem of Newton. Just seven miles from downtown, this leafy spot known as "The Garden City" is actually composed of 13 villages, each with its own town center. It's a coveted place to live due to its proximity, excellent schools, sense of community, and low crime rate. This means that it isn't cheap to live here. It's a competitive real estate market for buyers with well-preserved Queen Anne and Colonial Revival homes selling for a median price of $1.55 million. Newton is one of the state's wealthiest communities, with a median household income of $185,000 and a cost of living that's 84% above the U.S. average.
The drive into the city to Boston Common takes 20 minutes via Route 90, and there are also three Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) commuter rail stations in Newton, with a Boston Common commute taking 34 minutes. Boston Logan International Airport is 19 minutes away by car and about an hour by public transportation. Another town that's also about 20 minutes from the city is Wakefield, a Boston suburb with stunning lake scenery where you can kayak or walk on a path around 254-acre Lake Quannapowitt.
All about Newton, Massachusetts
In 1630, Newton became one of America's first commuter suburbs after it was connected to Boston via a rail line. In Middlesex County along with other well-known towns like Cambridge and Concord, Newton has a population of 91,000 living in the villages of Newton Centre, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Newton Lower Falls, Newton Upper Falls, West Newton, Newtonville, Auburndale, Chestnut Hill, Nonantum, Oak Hill, Thompsonville, and Waban. Among famous former residents are the authors Nathaniel Hawthorne, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Harriet Beecher Stowe. The population is 71% White and 21% are under age 18. Families move here to take advantage of the town's two public high schools, four middle schools, and 15 elementary schools, which are consistently ranked high for the quality of education. Brandeis University and Bentley University are in Newton; Boston College is in nearby Chestnut Hill. It's "a wonderful town filled with friendly and high-achieving people," according to a reviewer on Trulia.
Newton supports the arts with its own symphony orchestra as well as the New Philharmonia Orchestra. Following some concerts, children are invited to see instruments up close, encouraging their curiosity and perhaps inciting interest in playing. Town artists have the opportunity to display their work in Newton City Hall's three art galleries, which are free to visit. There's a robust choice of sports for children, including the usual suspects like football, baseball, soccer, and basketball, as well as golf, fencing, skiing, and horseback riding.
Outdoor activities in Newton and where to stay
To add to Newton's enticements, the town has a pool, a lake, and a splash pad for summer fun. Gath Pool is a large facility that offers a reasonably priced summer membership pass, as well as daily passes for $10 for Newton residents and $20 for non-residents. Crystal Lake has a beach and fishing platform; day passes are $8 for residents and $15 for non-residents. The Upper Falls Splash Park is free for all. There are also town-run tennis and pickleball courts as well as the Charles River Reservation and the 118-acre Webster Conservation Area, where you can hike in a forest and go rock climbing. But you don't have to leave the villages to see trees — Newton has 20,000 trees (mostly maples) in its "urban forest." The town's fairs and carnivals, like the May Family FunFEST, July 4 festivities, and fall Harvest Fair — all with carnival rides, games, and live music – create more opportunities to be outside.
Hotels in Newton include the Boston Marriott Newton, which is on the Charles River and has an indoor pool and two restaurants. Rates start at around $200 per night here and at the Four Points by Sheraton Boston Newton, which also has an indoor pool and two restaurants. For a more homey experience that's ranked number one on TripAdvisor among bed and breakfasts in Newton, the Village B&B is a Queen Anne Victorian home in Newton Highlands where rates begin at $185 per night.