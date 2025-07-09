Boston's Leafy Suburb Known As The 'Garden City' Is Made Up Of 13 Charming, Friendly Massachusetts Villages

It's a widely seen phenomenon that wealthy suburbs in close proximity to population centers grow and thrive due to urban sprawl. Especially when raising a family, former city residents look for more space and a higher quality of life. Manhattan has the chic town of Greenwich in Connecticut and Chicago has the timeless neighborhood of Oak Park, but if you're stopping in Boston, consider the suburban gem of Newton. Just seven miles from downtown, this leafy spot known as "The Garden City" is actually composed of 13 villages, each with its own town center. It's a coveted place to live due to its proximity, excellent schools, sense of community, and low crime rate. This means that it isn't cheap to live here. It's a competitive real estate market for buyers with well-preserved Queen Anne and Colonial Revival homes selling for a median price of $1.55 million. Newton is one of the state's wealthiest communities, with a median household income of $185,000 and a cost of living that's 84% above the U.S. average.

The drive into the city to Boston Common takes 20 minutes via Route 90, and there are also three Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) commuter rail stations in Newton, with a Boston Common commute taking 34 minutes. Boston Logan International Airport is 19 minutes away by car and about an hour by public transportation. Another town that's also about 20 minutes from the city is Wakefield, a Boston suburb with stunning lake scenery where you can kayak or walk on a path around 254-acre Lake Quannapowitt.