One Of America's Most Unexpected Beaches Is A New Jersey Hidden Gem With A Unique Tradition

The Jersey Shore feels like a long-awaited breath of fresh air and sea breeze after being stuck in the tri-state area's traffic jams and bustling suburban centers. But what's better than lying on a beach and leaving everything behind? Doing it on a nudist beach. Located within the National Park Service area at Sandy Hook, Gunnison Beach is New Jersey's only legal clothing-optional stretch of coastline.

Gunnison Beach's history dates back to the 1970s and '80s, when previous generations lived a time of freer self-expression and individualism, and beachgoers felt drawn to its shoreline thanks to its secluded, intimate spot within an old military base. The beach turned into a public recreational area when the military camp ceased functioning in 1972 — and Gunnison Beach has since become a go-to destination welcoming over 5,000 sunbathers on summery weekends.

If you want to show up in your birthday suit but you've never been to a clothing-optional beach before, don't make any amateur nudist beach mistakes. For starters, the whole beach isn't clothing-optional — just one appointed area (marked Area "G"). There, visitors can go nude as long as they follow strict rules to keep the beach a safe and enjoyable place for everyone. Once you're there, throw down a towel, remember to relax and respect others, and you'll see how easy and effortless striking up a conversation will be. No judgment, just the liberty to unapologetically be yourself.