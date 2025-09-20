One Of America's Most Unexpected Beaches Is A New Jersey Hidden Gem With A Unique Tradition
The Jersey Shore feels like a long-awaited breath of fresh air and sea breeze after being stuck in the tri-state area's traffic jams and bustling suburban centers. But what's better than lying on a beach and leaving everything behind? Doing it on a nudist beach. Located within the National Park Service area at Sandy Hook, Gunnison Beach is New Jersey's only legal clothing-optional stretch of coastline.
Gunnison Beach's history dates back to the 1970s and '80s, when previous generations lived a time of freer self-expression and individualism, and beachgoers felt drawn to its shoreline thanks to its secluded, intimate spot within an old military base. The beach turned into a public recreational area when the military camp ceased functioning in 1972 — and Gunnison Beach has since become a go-to destination welcoming over 5,000 sunbathers on summery weekends.
If you want to show up in your birthday suit but you've never been to a clothing-optional beach before, don't make any amateur nudist beach mistakes. For starters, the whole beach isn't clothing-optional — just one appointed area (marked Area "G"). There, visitors can go nude as long as they follow strict rules to keep the beach a safe and enjoyable place for everyone. Once you're there, throw down a towel, remember to relax and respect others, and you'll see how easy and effortless striking up a conversation will be. No judgment, just the liberty to unapologetically be yourself.
Gunnison Beach is definitely underrated, but it's becoming more widely known
Despite New Jersey's beaches being sought-after destinations, this sprawling sandy stretch has been a well-maintained hidden gem for years. That being said, the word might be out by now, since visitors report it can get pretty crowded in the summertime, and it even made our list of the 10 most popular nude beaches in the U.S. back in 2024. The travel platform BoatBooker (via the New York Post) also highlighted Gunnison Beach on a list of the most underrated beaches — and therefore the ones most worth exploring — in the United States. Gunnison came in third overall thanks to its breathtaking skyline views of Manhattan, which you can enjoy from the wide seashore on a bright, clear day.
Located around 80 miles from New York, Sandy Hook can be reached by city-dwellers by car in an hour and a half. Alternatively, Seastreak Ferry offers 35-minute ferry rides at a round-trip cost of $49 at the time of writing. If you drive there, you'll need to pay a $20 parking fee, and finding a spot to park may be challenging over the weekends. Nevertheless, Gunnison Beach is definitely worth a trip if you're in the Sandy Hook area, so remember to pack your sunscreen and wear comfortable shoes. Note that alcohol is not permitted on the beach, so wait until you get back to town for a happy hour. For more adventures along Sandy Hook, you can head toward the north side of Sandy Hook and visit America's oldest operating lighthouse, which has been in use since 1764. And don't miss your chance to explore some of New Jersey's most iconic shorelines at the coastal borough of Allenhurst.