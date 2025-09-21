Reddit Says These Popular European Vacation Destinations Have The Absolute Worst Climates

What do you think of when you imagine visiting Europe? Sipping red wine at a cute café in Paris? Slipping on your evening gown or tailcoat and swanning into the foyer of one of London's West End theatres? Skiing in the Alps or sledding in Norway? How about getting absolutely soaked in rain and frozen by icy winds while the sun goes down at 4 p.m. and all sense of hope fades away? European destinations are famous for many things, and some are also infamous for their less-than-desirable climates.

Of course, the idea of a worst climate is very personal. Would you prefer to have scorching sunshine everyday? Do you want the same type of weather all year round, or do you want to experience the changing leaves, shortening days, and crunch of snow beneath your boots? These are the factors to keep in mind when deciding which popular European destinations have the worst climate.

A recent Reddit thread (which tellingingly features a picture of the U.K. and Ireland) tackles this question, asking: "What country has a terrible climate, but you don't realize how bad it is until you visit (or leave) the country?" According to commenters, places like Ireland, Iceland, Norway, and the U.K. top the list.