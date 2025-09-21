Reddit Says These Popular European Vacation Destinations Have The Absolute Worst Climates
What do you think of when you imagine visiting Europe? Sipping red wine at a cute café in Paris? Slipping on your evening gown or tailcoat and swanning into the foyer of one of London's West End theatres? Skiing in the Alps or sledding in Norway? How about getting absolutely soaked in rain and frozen by icy winds while the sun goes down at 4 p.m. and all sense of hope fades away? European destinations are famous for many things, and some are also infamous for their less-than-desirable climates.
Of course, the idea of a worst climate is very personal. Would you prefer to have scorching sunshine everyday? Do you want the same type of weather all year round, or do you want to experience the changing leaves, shortening days, and crunch of snow beneath your boots? These are the factors to keep in mind when deciding which popular European destinations have the worst climate.
A recent Reddit thread (which tellingingly features a picture of the U.K. and Ireland) tackles this question, asking: "What country has a terrible climate, but you don't realize how bad it is until you visit (or leave) the country?" According to commenters, places like Ireland, Iceland, Norway, and the U.K. top the list.
'Thought I had depression, turns out I just lived in Ireland'
First on the list is Ireland. There's much to love about this country. With scenic coastal views, luscious scenery, and charming pubs, the Emerald Isle has something for everyone. What it might not have, however, is the friendliest weather in the world. In fact, as one Reddit user put it: "I thought I had depression, turns out I just lived in Ireland and endured its weather."
It rains a lot in Ireland (it used to be a rainforest, after all), and while it doesn't really experience dramatic winters, the weather drops to an average of 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) in January and February. Sunset in Ireland during winter can be as early as 4:06 p.m. Summer temperatures typically don't soar (though that may change as Europe's summers get hotter), but the country's humid, muggy climate can pose issues for visitors. As a Reddit commenter explained, it's "the crazy humidity" that "shocks most visitors ... even if coming from a much hotter or colder climate themselves."
Next on the list, we have the United Kingdom. Winters in the U.K. are famously miserable, but the summers can also be challenging. Britain "is actually a very humid place," said one Reddit user. "There can be days over 30c with 80-95% humidity in the UK in summer... and nobody has aircon at home." That said, other Reddit users were quick to defend the U.K.'s climate. The weather may get miserly (a mix of miserable and drizzly), but extreme weather events are rare and many find the mild and distinct seasons quite pleasant.
The frigid winter weather in Iceland can be eye-opening
You probably wouldn't visit Iceland expecting tropical beach vibes, but are you prepared for the wintry chill? While summers are often cool, with temperatures in Reykjavik ranging from 46 to 54 degrees Fahrenheit, the winters can go below freezing. Areas like Akureyri can feel cooler, with winter weather dipping below 27 degrees Fahrenheit. Of course, when you grow up in a place like that, you don't know any different. "Growing up in Iceland it was oddly eye opening to realize that most other people get more than 10 t-shirt days a year," one Reddit commenter said.
Other places that featured on Reddit's "terrible climate" list include Bergen, Norway, which was described by one user as "arguably the rainiest city in Europe." Parts of Germany and Southern Finland also got shout-outs, although the latter's snow definitely puts a positive spin on things.
Ultimately, visiting anywhere in Northern Europe during autumn, winter, and the first half of spring can be challenging for people who are used to a warm climate. As another Reddit user put it: "It's cloudy, everything turns into shades of gray and the sun is invisible until March." Don't let the weather put you off, though. Just learn how to prepare for any weather on your European travels.