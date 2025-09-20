Washington's Most Picturesque Boardwalk Sits On A Gorgeous Beach In A Quirky Town Full Of Nostalgia

About 2 hours northwest of Portland, Oregon, Long Beach, Washington has to be one of the most appropriately named peninsulas in the country, as this Washington beach holds the remarkable record of the longest in America. Its 28-mile shoreline allows for a myriad of coast-side activities, from horseback riding by the water to biking the Discovery Trail. Long Beach is also the host of one of America's longest-running kite festivals — with all that space, it's not hard to see why it would be the perfect venue for flying kites.

The Long Beach Boardwalk, which stretches almost half a mile, is another highlight of this corner of Washington State. You may be imagining a wide, wooden path with street vendors and kitsch souvenir shops on either side, or maybe theme park lights flickering in the distance, but this boardwalk is anything but. The Long Beach Boardwalk, built above rolling dunes, offers a quiet respite from downtown Long Beach.

With unobstructed views of the beach and Pacific Ocean on one side, and grassy hills toward the west, the boardwalk is perfect for leisurely strolls and catching the sunset or sunrise. Look for the North Head Lighthouse to the south on sunny days. Those who enjoy a lunch or snack with a view can sit down at one of the picnic tables along the boardwalk for a break.