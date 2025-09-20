Washington's Most Picturesque Boardwalk Sits On A Gorgeous Beach In A Quirky Town Full Of Nostalgia
About 2 hours northwest of Portland, Oregon, Long Beach, Washington has to be one of the most appropriately named peninsulas in the country, as this Washington beach holds the remarkable record of the longest in America. Its 28-mile shoreline allows for a myriad of coast-side activities, from horseback riding by the water to biking the Discovery Trail. Long Beach is also the host of one of America's longest-running kite festivals — with all that space, it's not hard to see why it would be the perfect venue for flying kites.
The Long Beach Boardwalk, which stretches almost half a mile, is another highlight of this corner of Washington State. You may be imagining a wide, wooden path with street vendors and kitsch souvenir shops on either side, or maybe theme park lights flickering in the distance, but this boardwalk is anything but. The Long Beach Boardwalk, built above rolling dunes, offers a quiet respite from downtown Long Beach.
With unobstructed views of the beach and Pacific Ocean on one side, and grassy hills toward the west, the boardwalk is perfect for leisurely strolls and catching the sunset or sunrise. Look for the North Head Lighthouse to the south on sunny days. Those who enjoy a lunch or snack with a view can sit down at one of the picnic tables along the boardwalk for a break.
Long Beach offers the best of coastal life with a bit of small-town charm
Those looking to spend time by the ocean will find that Long Beach, including its boardwalk, has everything they could want or need for an outdoor excursion. But a visit to Long Beach shouldn't be limited to time spent by the sea; the town itself has some noteworthy shops and attractions you may want to pop by and see what the people of Long Beach are all about.
Marsh's Free Museum is one of the more famous Long Beach attractions. People come from all corners of the U.S. to see this museum, (which also serves as an antique store, souvenir shop, and old-fashioned arcade), the home of "Jake, the Alligator Man," a mummified half-man, half-alligator displayed here in Long Beach since the 1960s. It has since become something like a mascot, with its own line of postcards, T-shirts, and other merchandise.
When not deep-diving into the wild story of a folklore icon, Long Beach has its fair share of delicious seafood worth trying. Clams, oysters, and crab are highly recommended, and especially clam chowder. Don't miss out on other small businesses like the Long Beach Candy Company, where you can purchase handmade nostalgic sweets like saltwater taffy. Long Beach has tons of locally-owned eateries. There's plenty of food to go around! Last but certainly not least is Cape Disappointment State Park, home to the North Head Lighthouse and one of the best destinations to explore the Pacific Northwest coast. Hike or bike your way around, keeping an eye out for winged residents of the forest — yes, this park is especially popular with birders.