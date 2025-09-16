It's No Secret Why Tourists Have Flocked To Tennessee In Record Numbers

No one would bat an eye at New York and California continuing to be the top U.S. destinations for global visitors, but you may be surprised at other, unexpected states climbing in popularity. Alongside North Carolina and Texas, Tennessee welcomed a record number of visitors in 2024. An estimated 147 million tourists vacationed in the state, representing a 3.3% year-over-year increase. According to the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, this tourism boom has created more jobs, positively affected small businesses, and resulted in substantial tax revenues, saving Tennesseans $1,170 in 2024. And it certainly doesn't hurt that Memphis International Airport, the most family-friendly in America, is located here.

Tennessee's biggest draw is, without question, its music scene. Though perhaps more often associated with country music, the state is at the heart of seven music genres: country, rock n' roll, blues, bluegrass, rockabilly, soul, and gospel. Each genre is celebrated with music history-defining landmarks, ranging from famous concert venues and recording studios to themed museums and parks where music fans can walk in the footsteps of music icons like Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash, and visit Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley. Major milestones are being celebrated in 2025 — B.B. King's 100th birthday, Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary, and Dollywood's 40th anniversary — all of which point to Tennessee keeping its upward momentum for another year.

Music brings people together, but so do sports. Sports fans will feel right at home in Tennessee, whether they come for baseball, football, soccer, or hockey. People travel miles to see their favorite athletes in action; a record-breaking 91,032 fans traveled to Bristol, Tennessee, for the MLB Speedway Classic '25.