Wyoming's Glorious Fall Foliage Colors Are On Full Show Alongside This Lofty, Mountainous Skyway
Leaf peeping season has arrived, and many consider the New England states to be home to the prettiest fall hues. New Hampshire and Vermont are two destinations that are ranked among America's finest fall foliage getaways, and Pennsylvania's Laurel Hill State Park is a vibrant paradise where you can enjoy the colors while hiking and camping. However, don't count the West out of the autumn scenic drives.
Wyoming is home to some breathtaking autumn views as well, and a prime place to take a scenic car ride to view the orange, yellow, and red falling leaves is in the state's north-central region. Specifically, the "sister" mountain range of the Rocky Mountains: the Bighorn Mountains. A scenic drive through U.S. Highway 16, also known as the Cloud Peak Skyway, contains 45 miles of picturesque views of wildflowers, the Bighorn Mountains, Meadowlark Lake, and endless fall foliage. If you're starting in Buffalo, the byway begins just west of the city and climbs over the Powder River Pass before finishing at Ten Sleep Canyon. To view the most prominent selection of fall foliage, keep an eye out while driving past meadows and forests, and watch for areas lined with deciduous trees.
To drive straight through the skyway without stopping, in good weather, plan on at least an hour. But stopping to sightsee at some unique places will add to the experience. Along the way, watch for Dirty Sally's, a charming old building built in 1918 that's still in operation. Here, you'll find souvenirs, handmade crafts, and tasty treats.
Exploring Bighorn National Forest while on the Cloud Peak Skyway
If, during your drive along the scenic fall routes, the need to stop and stretch your legs occurs, consider being sidetracked by some of the activities available within the Bighorn National Forest. Hike to some mesmerizing waterfalls on the less-than-a-mile-long Porcupine Falls Trailhead, bring your fishing license and cast your line into a river or stream for a chance at trout, or just stop to have lunch at one of the 10 picnic areas within the national forest.
One thing to keep in mind is that weather changes can be drastic from one moment to the next, no matter which month you visit. Temperatures fluctuate, and wearing layers can help; having a rain jacket with you in the fall season is also suggested. Most of the area is remote and doesn't have cell service, so keep that in mind. Be sure to check the weather and road conditions before you begin your journey on the Cloud Peak Skyway.
If you want to spend a night or two while experiencing a piece of the Old West charm, make a reservation at the Paintrock Canyon Ranch, a dude ranch destination nestled in the Bighorn Mountains. The resort offers outdoor adventures, such as horseback rides along Paintrock Creek, guided hiking trips, and plenty of birdwatching opportunities.