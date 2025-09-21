Wyoming's Glorious Fall Foliage Colors Are On Full Show Alongside This Lofty, Mountainous Skyway

Leaf peeping season has arrived, and many consider the New England states to be home to the prettiest fall hues. New Hampshire and Vermont are two destinations that are ranked among America's finest fall foliage getaways, and Pennsylvania's Laurel Hill State Park is a vibrant paradise where you can enjoy the colors while hiking and camping. However, don't count the West out of the autumn scenic drives.

Wyoming is home to some breathtaking autumn views as well, and a prime place to take a scenic car ride to view the orange, yellow, and red falling leaves is in the state's north-central region. Specifically, the "sister" mountain range of the Rocky Mountains: the Bighorn Mountains. A scenic drive through U.S. Highway 16, also known as the Cloud Peak Skyway, contains 45 miles of picturesque views of wildflowers, the Bighorn Mountains, Meadowlark Lake, and endless fall foliage. If you're starting in Buffalo, the byway begins just west of the city and climbs over the Powder River Pass before finishing at Ten Sleep Canyon. To view the most prominent selection of fall foliage, keep an eye out while driving past meadows and forests, and watch for areas lined with deciduous trees.

To drive straight through the skyway without stopping, in good weather, plan on at least an hour. But stopping to sightsee at some unique places will add to the experience. Along the way, watch for Dirty Sally's, a charming old building built in 1918 that's still in operation. Here, you'll find souvenirs, handmade crafts, and tasty treats.