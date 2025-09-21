Michigan's Upper Peninsula Boasts A Lovely Coastal City With The State's Prettiest Fall Foliage
In the heart of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Munising is a captivating small town that looks like it was plucked out of a nature documentary. Best explored during the fall, it enjoys easy access to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Hiawatha National Park, and Grand Island National Recreation Area, giving leaf peepers and nature lovers plenty of opportunities to explore and appreciate the great outdoors.
A small coastal community, Munising was originally called "Minnising," an Indigenous term for "island in the lake," meaning Grand Island. The Anishinaabe people first inhabited the area that is now Pictured Rocks, and it wasn't until 1966, when the area was designated as a national lakeshore, that it really started getting tourists. With 17 waterfalls, gorgeous white sand beaches, and hikes galore, Munising is synonymous with adventure, nature, and outdoor activities. If you prefer to visit Munising in the summer, you can still kayak through pristine waters and visit waterfalls comfortably, it's just a different vibe.
The closest regional airport is Sawyer International Airport, which is about an hour away by car. From there, you could get connections to Detroit, Chicago, and Minneapolis. If you prefer flying into a bigger airport, you could opt for Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (about three hours away) or Michigan's largest airport, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (a six hour drive from Munising). That said, if you're planning a trip to the region, it will likely be a road trip. Michichan's Upper Peninsula boasts a scenic byway that weaves by waterfalls and verdant forests. Along the way, there are also several charming small towns to visit, like this Victorian-era waterfront village with beaches and gardens. During your travels, make sure to try a pasty, a traditional meat and vegetable pocket pie popular in the Upper Peninsula.
Discover Munising's fall colors by car or boat
It's no surprise that Michigan's Upper Peninsula was named the number one "Best Destination for Fall Foliage" by USA Today, as 7 million acres of forest transform the area into an explosion of colors during the fall. A stunning combination of oak, birch, and maple trees turn every autumnal shade you can imagine. Vibrant red, moody burnt sienna, sunshine yellow, and golden orange create layer upon layer of seasonal décor.
The seasonal Fall Color Tours are bucket-list driving itineraries for those looking to fully immerse themselves in the foliage of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The route from Munising to Manistique runs for about 45 miles on the M94. If you take it slow, you'll be able to catch glimpses of Lake Michigan through the forest and steal a few peeks at inland lakes. To live out your F1 fantasies, try the Grand Marais to Munising route. Nicknamed Fifty Miles of Heaven, it's curvy path follows County Road H-58. While it's paved now, it used to be a simple gravel road full of breathtaking sights near Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. If you make it to Grand Marais and want to keep going, take Seney Loop for a full 111-mile drive. It will take about two and a half hours to do the whole thing, but if you have the time, there are several charming stops along the way to break it up.
Another way to enjoy the fall foliage in Munising is by boat. Pictured Rocks Cruises is a great way to see things from a different perspective on the water. Convenient for visitors of all ages and mobility levels, the cruises are narrated by a knowledgeable guide and allow you to sit back and relax while someone else does all the driving.
Explore these must-do fall hikes in Munising
When in Munising during autumn, hiking is a must, and one of the easiest trails to start with is Miners Falls Trail. Just over a mile (roundtrip), this tranquil walk leads you to one of the most beautiful waterfalls at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Created by the Miners River, this cascade plunges over a cliff and down for 50 feet. Along the trail, you'll be able to see the falls from several different vantage points. You can even descend 64 steps to see it from another perspective.
Not as grand but a bit longer (a 4-mile loop roundtrip), Mosquito Falls Trail features a short waterfall with a couple of drops. After the falls, you can continue on to Mosquito Beach and see where the water meets the shores of Lake Superior. For beautiful aerial shots, the Miners Castle Trail will take you to one of the most breathtaking overlooks in Pictured Rocks. This hike is short (a half-mile loop), paved (wheelchair-friendly), and catnip for photographers thanks to three viewing platforms. Past visitors rave about the green-blue waters here, and those hues will juxtapose well with fall foliage for stunning photographs.
If you're interested in retracing the steps of Indigenous communities, the Bay de Noc – Grand Island Recreational Trail is a 17-mile trek along a path the ancient Chippewa used to transport canoes between lakes Superior and Michigan. This is a longer, quieter spot that allows camping. Serious hikers go all out with the Grand Island Loop, a 20.5-mile trail that weaves in and out of beaches, forests, and cliffs that give you a bird's-eye view of Lake Superior from 150 feet above it. A bucket-list trail for fall hikers, it also welcomes visitors looking to do just a part of the route.