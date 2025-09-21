Michigan's Upper Peninsula Boasts A Lovely Coastal City With The State's Prettiest Fall Foliage

In the heart of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Munising is a captivating small town that looks like it was plucked out of a nature documentary. Best explored during the fall, it enjoys easy access to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Hiawatha National Park, and Grand Island National Recreation Area, giving leaf peepers and nature lovers plenty of opportunities to explore and appreciate the great outdoors.

A small coastal community, Munising was originally called "Minnising," an Indigenous term for "island in the lake," meaning Grand Island. The Anishinaabe people first inhabited the area that is now Pictured Rocks, and it wasn't until 1966, when the area was designated as a national lakeshore, that it really started getting tourists. With 17 waterfalls, gorgeous white sand beaches, and hikes galore, Munising is synonymous with adventure, nature, and outdoor activities. If you prefer to visit Munising in the summer, you can still kayak through pristine waters and visit waterfalls comfortably, it's just a different vibe.

The closest regional airport is Sawyer International Airport, which is about an hour away by car. From there, you could get connections to Detroit, Chicago, and Minneapolis. If you prefer flying into a bigger airport, you could opt for Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (about three hours away) or Michigan's largest airport, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (a six hour drive from Munising). That said, if you're planning a trip to the region, it will likely be a road trip. Michichan's Upper Peninsula boasts a scenic byway that weaves by waterfalls and verdant forests. Along the way, there are also several charming small towns to visit, like this Victorian-era waterfront village with beaches and gardens. During your travels, make sure to try a pasty, a traditional meat and vegetable pocket pie popular in the Upper Peninsula.